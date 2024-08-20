ECGI Celebrates Allon's Success at AETA, Securing Key Retailer Interest and New Brand Collaborations

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI), a diversified holding company with a unique portfolio in viticulture, hospitality and luxury fashion, is thrilled to announce the success of its Allon equestrian apparel line at the recent American Equestrian Trade Association (AETA) International trade show. The event, held at the Dallas Market Center, drew significant attention from key retailers, including those with prominent locations in Wellington and at the World Equestrian Center. This strong interest marks a pivotal moment for Allon as it continues to gain momentum in the highly competitive equestrian market.

Allon's debut at AETA was nothing short of spectacular, with its new line of equestrian apparel capturing the imagination of attendees. The launch included a range of meticulously designed show coats, show shirts, breeches, safety vest covers and jewelry, each piece reflecting the brand's commitment to combining luxury with functionality. Among the standout items, the safety vest cover — crafted to match the show coats — garnered particular acclaim, earning enthusiastic praise from both retailers and industry experts.

The overwhelming response to the Allon line has been a testament to its potential to redefine standards in equestrian fashion.

"The excitement we witnessed at AETA was truly inspiring," said Nick Collins, CEO of Pacific Saddlery. "Retailers are eager to bring our products to their customers and we are confident that the Allon line will set a new benchmark in the market."

Echoing this sentiment, Jamie Steigerwald, CEO of ECGI Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm: "The positive feedback we received, especially for our safety vest cover, reinforces our belief in the Allon brand. We are excited about the future and the role Allon will play in elevating the equestrian apparel industry."

In addition to the interest from key retailers, Allon's presence at AETA led to the addition of several prestigious brands to the PacificSaddlery.com retail website. While the details of these collaborations remain confidential, they are expected to significantly enhance the site's offerings, positioning Pacific Saddlery as a leading destination for luxury equestrian apparel, equipment, and accessories.

As Allon builds on the momentum from its successful AETA showcase, the brand is gearing up for its next milestone — a retail launch next month set to follow the wholesale introduction. Specific details of the retail launch will be provided soon.

The success of the Allon line at AETA signals a bright future for the brand and the company. The strategic advancements and market excitement surrounding Allon are clear indicators of the growth and potential that lie ahead. ECGI Holdings remains committed to delivering excellence and innovation in the luxury equestrian apparel sector, setting the stage for continued success.

ECGI Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio that spans the global $350 billion luxury brands market. Our focus areas include viticulture, luxury fashion, and the equestrian markets, which collectively represent significant growth opportunities.

In viticulture, ECGI owns and manages Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in Petite Sirah. This bold and rich wine caters to the $252 billion global luxury wine market's growing demand for unique, high-quality experiences. Additionally, Vintner's Caldera Ranch serves as an exclusive short-term rental, tapping into the $121 billion short-term rental market, and offering a unique and immersive wine experience for discerning enthusiasts.

In the fashion and equestrian sectors, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer in the $6.5 billion equestrian apparel market and the $11 billion equestrian equipment market. The integration of luxury fashion with equestrian needs underscores our commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation.

This unique blend of investments in wine, fashion, and equestrian markets highlights ECGI Holdings' dedication to positioning itself as a distinctive player at the intersection of viticulture and luxury lifestyle.

For additional information, please contact us at [email protected].

