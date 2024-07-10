ECGI Holdings Enhances Board with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expert Ahead of Allon Apparel Launch

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI), a diversified holding company with a unique portfolio in viticulture, hospitality and luxury fashion, is excited to announce the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning expert Mandeep Singh to its Board of Advisors.

This strategic move aims to enhance ECGI Holdings' expertise as it prepares for Pacific Saddlery's launch of a new line of ready-to-wear equestrian apparel under its Allon brand.

With Mandeep's cutting-edge expertise in AI we're prepared to revolutionize the luxury equestrian sector. Post this

Singh has a distinguished career in AI, machine learning, and data science. He brings a wealth of expertise that promises to drive innovation and growth. He's held significant roles at Alation, Antuit, Deutsche Bank, Capco, Bloomberg LP, and as the chief scientist at Skryty, where he developed its machine learning autonomous trading system. His hands-on experience will be invaluable in helping Pacific Saddlery evaluate and implement technologies to leverage AI precise body measurement solutions to provide personalized fit recommendations, resulting in increased conversion rates, reduced return rates, and enhanced customer engagement and loyalty. These technologies can help minimize size-related returns by 30%, accounting for up to 70% of online returns.

With Singh's background in financial analytics from his time at Deutsche Bank and Bloomberg LP, he'll contribute to optimizing ECGI's financial performance. His experience will aid in identifying new investment opportunities, managing risks, and driving sustainable growth. Leveraging AI for financial analysis, ECGI will be better positioned to make informed decisions and achieve long-term financial stability.

Jamie Steigerwald, CEO of ECGI Holdings, shared his excitement about the new advisory board appointment, stating: "We are thrilled to welcome Mandeep to our Board of Advisors. This pivotal moment marks a bold step forward for ECGI as we prepare to revolutionize the luxury equestrian sector. With Mandeep's cutting-edge expertise in AI and machine learning, we are poised to achieve extraordinary advancements."

About ECGI

ECGI Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio that spans the global $350 billion luxury brands market. Our focus areas include viticulture, luxury fashion, and the equestrian markets, which collectively represent significant growth opportunities.

In viticulture, ECGI owns and manages Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in Petite Sirah. This bold and rich wine caters to the $252 billion global luxury wine market's growing demand for unique, high-quality experiences. Additionally, Vintner's Caldera Ranch serves as an exclusive short-term rental, tapping into the $121 billion short-term rental market, and offering a unique and immersive wine experience for discerning enthusiasts.

In the fashion and equestrian sectors, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer in the $6.5 billion equestrian apparel market and the $11 billion equestrian equipment market. The integration of luxury fashion with equestrian needs underscores our commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation.

This unique blend of investments in wine, fashion, and equestrian markets highlights ECGI Holdings' dedication to positioning itself as a distinctive player at the intersection of viticulture and luxury lifestyle.

For additional information, please contact us at [email protected].

