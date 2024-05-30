ECGI Holdings, Inc. Announces $2 Million Debt-to-Equity Conversion

This conversion will alleviate a significant portion of our financial obligations, allowing us to redirect resources toward growth and innovation.

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) (ECGI or the Company), a diversified holding company, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance financial stability and maximize shareholder value. The creators of the 3(a)(10) have agreed to convert $2 million of debt into equity. This strategic move is targeted to take place in ECGI's fiscal fourth quarter.

Strategic Debt Reduction

The 3(a)(10) debt-to-equity conversion represents a pivotal step in our financial optimization strategy. By converting $2 million of debt into equity, we are not only reducing our liabilities but also strengthening our balance sheet. This conversion will alleviate a significant portion of our financial obligations, allowing us to redirect resources toward growth and innovation.

Financial Improvements

Highlights from the first two fiscal quarters of 2024:

Over $1.5 million reduction in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

reduction in accounts payable and accrued liabilities. Over $350,000 reduction in convertible notes payable and accrued interest.

reduction in convertible notes payable and accrued interest. Over $1 million improvement in total stockholders' deficit.

By reducing the strain of past debts, we are creating a firmer foundation for pursuing new strategic ventures and growth opportunities. We expect these financial maneuvers to bolster investor confidence and attract further investments, enhancing shareholder value and solidifying our market position.

Continued Commitment to Financial Health

ECGI Holdings remains steadfast in our commitment to financial prudence and operational efficiency. This conversion aligns with our long-term strategy of improving financial flexibility and unlocking future growth potential. We are confident that these efforts will contribute significantly to long-term shareholder value and the company's overall economic vitality.

Looking Forward

ECGI Holdings is dedicated to executing our strategic plan and focused on identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities that align with our business objectives. This proactive approach reinforces our market position, ensuring enhanced value to our shareholders.

We extend gratitude to our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in ECGI Holdings. Their trust drives us to achieve our ambitious strategic goals.

About ECGI

ECGI is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion. The Company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in cultivating Petite Sirah, known for its bold and rich character, which aligns with the growing demand for unique and high-quality wine experiences. In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories. This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI Holdings' commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation across diverse markets, positioning the Company as a distinctive player in the intersection of technology, viticulture and luxury lifestyle.

For additional information, please contact us at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Steigerwald

[email protected]

