ECGI Holdings Targets $9.7 Billion Equestrian Apparel Market with Allon Brand Launch

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI), a diversified holding company with a unique portfolio in viticulture, hospitality and luxury fashion, is pleased to announce that following the recent LOI to acquire 100% of Pacific Saddlery, it's gearing up to launch a new line of ready-to-wear equestrian apparel under its celebrated Allon brand.

The upcoming collection will be available both online at PacificSaddlery.com and at Pacific Saddlery's mobile retail trailer, which will be featured at various equestrian events. This strategic move aims to cater to the growing demand for high-quality equestrian apparel, allowing customers to experience the products firsthand at competitions and shows.

Additionally, Pacific Saddlery will offer this new line for wholesale, significantly expanding its market reach. This strategic decision opens up new avenues for the brand, allowing a broader range of retailers to carry its high-quality equestrian apparel. Global interest in equestrian events is elevated as France prepares to welcome Olympic horse riders and tens of thousands of spectators to the Paris 2024 Olympics Games this summer.

In a significant development, Pacific Saddlery has secured a spot at the American Equestrian Trade Association (AETA) International trade show at the Dallas Market Center in August. This event, where the company will showcase its Allon collection at booth 103615, is a key opportunity for Pacific Saddlery. The AETA International trade show is renowned as the premier English lifestyle trade event, featuring industry products from leading manufacturers to retailers from around the globe.

Several tack stores have already expressed interest in the new line ahead of Pacific Saddlery's appearance at the AETA show. This early interest underscores the anticipation surrounding the launch and the potential for widespread market acceptance.

This opportunity positions Pacific Saddlery to engage with a broader audience of industry professionals and retailers, paving the way for new business partnerships. The company's presence at AETA is expected to drive significant interest and foster valuable connections within the equestrian community.

Nick Collins, president of Pacific Saddlery, stated: "We are thrilled by the interest our new line has already generated among retailers. Our goal is to elevate the standard of equestrian apparel with this collection, combining functionality with luxury. The AETA trade show will be a fantastic platform to introduce these exceptional products to a wider audience."

The launch comes at a time when the equestrian apparel market is poised for substantial growth. According to projections by Global Market Insights, the global equestrian apparel market is expected to reach $9.7 billion by 2032, up from $6.5 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. This expansion is driven by the rising participation in equestrian sports.

Jamie Steigerwald, CEO of ECGI Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm about this launch, stating: "We are excited to bring the Allon brand's new equestrian apparel line to the market. This launch aligns with our strategy to expand our presence in the luxury equestrian sector and provides a platform to showcase our innovative designs and commitment to quality."

The upcoming AETA International trade show marks a pivotal moment for Pacific Saddlery as it aims to highlight the craftsmanship and style of the Allon brand's new offerings. This initiative is expected to generate significant interest and drive growth in both retail and wholesale channels.

About ECGI

ECGI is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion. The Company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in cultivating Petite Sirah, known for its bold and rich character, which aligns with the growing demand for unique and high-quality wine experiences. In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories. This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI Holdings' commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation across diverse markets, positioning the Company as a distinctive player in the intersection of technology, viticulture and luxury lifestyle.

For additional information, please contact us at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Steigerwald

[email protected]

SOURCE ECGI Holdings