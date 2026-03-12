Echandia Launches the Next Generation of Echandia Ultra

Building on six years of proven ferry operation in Copenhagen, the new battery system further strengthens Echandia's offering for demanding high-power marine duty cycles, delivering faster charging, longer service life, and reliability for demanding operations.

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echandia today announced the launch of the next generation of Echandia Ultra, its battery energy storage system for high-power, high-cycle marine applications. The new generation builds on Echandia's field-proven platform and further strengthens the qualities operators value most: fast charging, consistent performance over time, safe operation, lower system complexity without the need for complex liquid cooling, higher uptime, and reduced lifetime cost.

Since 2020, Echandia battery systems have kept Copenhagen's electric ferries running exactly as scheduled, with more than 98% remaining capacity after six years of operation. Seven commuter vessels operate up to 17 hours a day, charging in just six minutes and repeating the cycle up to 17 times daily, year-round. This demanding duty profile is powered by Echandia's LTO battery technology, designed for ultra-fast charging and long service life.

"Customers are asking tougher questions about operational proof and lifetime economics. And rightly so," said Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Echandia. "The next generation of Echandia Ultra is our answer to that market reality. It is built for repeated high-power operation, straightforward integration and dependable performance over time. The Copenhagen ferries show what that looks like in practice: zero-emission operation that keeps to schedule, year after year."

Echandia Ultra is tailored for operations requiring high power output and frequent cycling. It is particularly well suited for ferries and hybrid marine applications that need short bursts of power, where short charging windows and repeated cycling leave no room for performance drift. By avoiding complex liquid cooling, the system helps reduce installation complexity while supporting reliable daily operation.

"In high-cycle ferry operations, every minute matters," said Felix Backgård, Technical Sales Manager at Echandia. "You need fast charging, stable power delivery and a system architecture that remains manageable for both shipyard and operator. Echandia Ultra is engineered for exactly that operating reality. By combining LTO chemistry with an air-cooled design, we can deliver stable performance over time while helping customers simplify integration and support higher uptime."

Echandia also continues to emphasize approval-ready delivery as a part of its offering. The company has publicly announced maritime type approvals from leading class societies including DNV and Bureau Veritas, giving shipyards and operators greater confidence in deployment for demanding maritime applications.

