Echandia Wins Breakthrough Contract for Canadian Coast Guard Icebreaker

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Echandia, the leading Swedish supplier of advanced maritime battery systems, has secured an order from ABB to supply a 3.7 MWh battery system for a new hybrid icebreaker vessel for the Canadian Coast Guard to be built at Helsinki Shipyard. The contract marks Echandia's first entry into the Canadian market and strengthens the company's global footprint in sustainable maritime propulsion.

The icebreaker will operate as a hybrid ship, combining conventional propulsion with advanced battery technology to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency in demanding Arctic conditions.

"This contract is a significant milestone for Echandia. It not only opens the door to a new and strategically important market, but also underscores the trust placed in our technology by industry leaders like ABB and the Canadian Coast Guard," says Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Echandia.

The order was awarded by ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation. The selection was based on the proven performance of Echandia's LTO-based (lithium-titanate oxide) battery system for vessels operating in extreme environments with limited space.

"Echandia offered a competitive solution based on lifetime, reliability, and safety, so in the end, it was an easy choice for us," says Samuli Hänninen, Global Segment Manager, Icebreaking ships at ABB's Marine & Ports division.

Delivery of the battery system is scheduled for second half of 2026, with the vessel expected to enter service by 2028.

With this order, Echandia further solidifies its position as a key player in the decarbonization of the global maritime industry with battery systems ordered and delivered to almost 100 vessels, including passenger ferries, RoPax, offshore support vessels, tugboats, platforms, and naval ships.

About Echandia

Echandia is challenging the maritime industry with safer electrification. Since its founding in 2018, Echandia has rapidly become a global leader in maritime battery systems, with delivery and orders of over 100 systems for electrification projects worldwide. Our systems are tailored to optimize energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, supporting the maritime industry's transition towards sustainable operations. With headquarter in Sweden, we serve customers across the globe. Learn more at www.echandia.com.

Media Contact:

Johan Winlund, Head of Communication & PR at Echandia

+46 76 117 55 41

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/echandia-group/r/echandia-wins-breakthrough-contract-for-canadian-coast-guard-icebreaker,c4265788

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/echandia-group/i/torbjornback-echandia,c3486637 TorbjornBack echandia https://news.cision.com/echandia-group/i/echandia-battery-room,c3486638 Echandia battery room

SOURCE Echandia Group