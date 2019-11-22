Echelon Aria Slim™ Stone Wins Product Innovation Award (PIA) from Architectural Products Magazine

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG announces that Echelon Aria Slim™ Stone has been awarded a Product Innovation Award (PIA) from Architectural Products Magazine. Highlighting the most innovative developments, the PIA Awards are earned by products manufactured for better performance, affordability and sustainability. Recognized for increased durability and reduced installation time, Aria Slim Stone delivers the elegant appearance of long, clean lines with a unique 36-inch profile.

"It is an honor to be selected as an innovator by the architectural and design community," said Dave Jackson, Brand Manager, Echelon. "We feel Aria Slim™ Stone is a great solution for adding a unique, linear profile for facade and corner applications."

The Architectural Products PIA Awards seek manufacturers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and ingenious product innovation, presents readers with an array of fascinating products across a variety of categories. Judged by an elite team of 14 independent industry professionals, the PIA Awards impartially review and present the latest and most intriguing advancements in architectural and building products.

With a selection of five colors and four finishes perfectly suited for enhancing any exterior, the sleek Aria Slim™ profile was developed with designers and masons in mind. The veneer's longer dimension also offers a labor solution by reducing installation time while a full 3 5/8" bed depth enhances the veneers' durability. Learn more at www.EchelonMasonry.com.

About Oldcastle® APG / Echelon Masonry

Echelon Masonry is North America's largest manufacturer of the highest-quality masonry products for the architectural and masonry industries. As the consolidated masonry brand for Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, Echelon offers the widest masonry portfolio in the industry, from trusted brands like Trenwyth to innovative product solutions like the InsulTech System, as well as the localized, one-on-one support needed to bring the most ambitious projects to life. Since 2015, Echelon Masonry has been committed to supporting the time-honored tradition of masonry and advancing the craft for the 21st century and beyond.

