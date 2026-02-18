Echelon Bank Achieves Major Milestones on Path to April 2026 Opening

De Novo Community Bank Secures FDIC and OFR Approvals and Reaches Minimum Capital Raise Target Ahead of Tampa Bay Launch

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Bank, a de novo community bank headquartered in the Tampa Bay area, today announced the achievement of three critical milestones in its journey toward opening: receipt of deposit insurance approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), approval from the Florida Office of Financial Regulation (OFR), and successful attainment of its minimum $23,000,000 capital raise target. Subject to the satisfaction of the standard conditions in the FDIC and OFR approvals, the bank remains on track to open its doors to the public in late April.

These regulatory approvals represent the culmination of a rigorous review process and affirm Echelon Bank's commitment to sound banking practices, financial strength, and its mission to serve the Tampa Bay community. With more than 190 investors participating in the capital raise to date, the bank's formation reflects deep confidence from the local business community in Echelon's vision. The bank continues to accept investor capital through April 2026 ahead of its opening day.

"Reaching these milestones is a testament to the strength of our team, the trust of our investors, and the genuine need for a community-focused bank right here in Tampa Bay. We are building Echelon Bank for the businesses and families who want a banking partner that truly knows them."

— Robert Shaw, Chief Executive Officer, Echelon Bank

Echelon Bank was founded on the belief that Tampa Bay's vibrant and growing business community deserves a locally owned and operated banking institution dedicated to personalized service, community investment, and responsive decision-making. Unlike large financial institutions, Echelon Bank's leadership team will be embedded in the community it serves, with local executives empowered to make decisions that reflect the unique needs of Tampa Bay businesses and individuals.

The bank will offer a comprehensive suite of commercial and personal banking services tailored to the needs of Tampa Bay businesses and individuals. Echelon Bank's founding team brings decades of banking expertise from leading financial institutions in the region.

With regulatory approvals secured and capital in place, Echelon Bank is now in its final preparations for opening, including completing its physical locations, finalizing technology infrastructure, and onboarding its founding team of experienced banking professionals.

About Echelon Bank

Echelon Bank is a de novo community bank in organization and headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, scheduled to open April 24, 2026. Founded by a team of experienced banking professionals and local business leaders, Echelon Bank is committed to delivering personalized banking solutions that support the growth and prosperity of Tampa Bay's businesses and communities. For more information, visit www.echelon.bank.

