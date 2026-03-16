Echelon Fitness and PRIMAL Announce US Partnership

Innovative Strength Equipment Brand Joins Echelon's US Ecosystem with Official Launch at HFA 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Fitness, a global leader in connected fitness technology, today announced a strategic US partnership with Primal, one of the world's fastest growing and most influential strength equipment brands. The collaboration will debut publicly at the HFA Show 2026 in San Diego, California, where the companies will showcase their combined vision for the future of strength training.

Through this partnership, Echelon and Primal will work together to deliver premium strength equipment solutions to homes, commercial gyms, training facilities, and performance centers across the US. The collaboration brings together Echelon's advanced technology platform and connected fitness ecosystem with Primal's reputation for innovative, performance driven strength equipment.

Primal has built a global following among gyms, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts thanks to its distinctive design, high performance equipment, and strong brand presence across social media and training communities. With installations in gyms across the UK and internationally, the brand has become synonymous with modern strength training environments that inspire the next generation of gym goers.

"Partnering with Primal for the USA market represents a major step forward in expanding the Echelon ecosystem into premium strength environments," said Lou Lentine, Founder and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "Primal has built an incredible brand with deep relationships across the gym industry and a passionate community that truly believes in the power of strength training."

The partnership will introduce Primal equipment alongside Echelon's connected cardio, recovery, and digital training solutions, creating a comprehensive performance ecosystem for commercial fitness operators.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Echelon Fitness," said Steven Rinaldi, CEO of Primal. "Echelon's innovation in connected fitness and US distribution combined with Primal's expertise in strength training equipment creates a powerful opportunity for both brands to expand our reach and deliver exceptional value to gym operators and athletes."

At Booth #4237, attendees at the HFA Show will be able to experience the collaboration firsthand at the Echelon booth, where Primal equipment will be integrated into the full Echelon training environment. The partnership reflects a shared vision between the two companies: building the next generation of performance driven fitness facilities through innovation, design, and technology.

About Primal

Primal is a leading strength equipment brand known for innovative design, premium build quality, and strong connections within the global gym community. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has built a loyal following among athletes, trainers, and commercial gym operators.

About Echelon Fitness

Echelon Fitness is a global fitness technology company that designs and manufactures connected fitness equipment and digital training platforms for both home and commercial environments. With a full ecosystem including cardio equipment, strength solutions, recovery products, and world class content, Echelon delivers innovative fitness experiences to millions of users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Dara Trujillo

407-222-9848

[email protected]

www.echeloncommercial.com

SOURCE Echelon Fitness