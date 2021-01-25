Echelon Fitness Embarks on New Partnership with Mario Lopez

Throughout the course of 2021, Lopez will play an integral role in the overall Echelon experience. As Echelon's new brand ambassador, he'll be featured in commercials, lead a variety of classes and more. Among the many things unique to Echelon is the personal nature of its fitness classes. During live classes, trainers coach members and encourage them individually in real-time, making them feel like they're in their living rooms with them—and this year, that includes Lopez. Ranging from cycling, to rowing, to HIIT and more, he'll lead a variety of high-energy classes sure to challenge and inspire. He'll also share a look behind the scenes of his workouts, share his favorite, tried-and-true fitness tips and more.

"Diversity, inclusivity and community are woven into the fabric of Echelon and we're thrilled Mario not only shares our passion for those values, but also wants to help us spread the word to people near and far," said Lou Lentine, president and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "In addition to offering members quality workouts for an affordable price, we also aim to make it FUN—something inherent when interacting and working out Mario. Needless to say, we're excited for all that's to come with this partnership."

All content featuring Lopez will be available through the Echelon Fit app to official Echelon United members, as well as trial users.

ABOUT MARIO LOPEZ

Mario Lopez is an award-winning host, actor, producer and New York Times best-selling author. He hosts NBC's "Access Hollywood," and has an overall development deal with NBC/Universal. He produced and starred on the, "Saved by The Bell," reboot for NBC's streaming service Peacock, as well as co-created and executive produced Netflix's scripted series, "The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia." He also hosts iHeartRADIO's national programs, "On with Mario Lopez" and "iHeartRADIO Countdown with Mario Lopez." In 2008, Mario made his Broadway debut as Zach in, "A Chorus Line," which is where he met his wife, Courtney, with whom he has three adorable kids, Gia, Dominic and Santino and two dogs, Julio & Oscar. He is also a fitness industry leader and shares his passion for health and physical fitness on multiple channels.

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all evolved into an array of connected fitness equipment and a thriving, global community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology so people can work out how they want and when they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by expert fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance and progress, as well as reference Echelon's live leaderboard to compete with others. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/ .

