Echelon Fitness Expands into France and Germany

Echelon's expansion into France and Germany, with studios and trainers Tweet this

"As a brand our focus has been, and continues to be, accessibility to connected fitness for anybody. We offer the best reach of any connected fitness brand and anyone around the world is able to take advantage of our global content. Imagine -- family members who haven't been able to see each other over the past year can join a class together from across the ocean. Or native French speakers based in Canada can access French language content," said Lou Lentine, president and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "We know this is important to our members. We see our competitors are now following us as we expand globally."

As at-home fitness has grown globally over the past year, and as the world continues to become more connected, Echelon is able to offer content, product and services for a growing community. The expansion into France and Germany are the beginning of a continued global presence in Europe and around the world. "The variety of connected products Echelon Fit is offering now in Germany and France is novel and will redefine home-fitness with a community approach. We are very proud to grow the brand in Europe," said Robin Broszio, Managing Partner Europe

The Echelon Fitness model and portfolio - including a wide range of connected bikes, treadmills, rowers and mirrors with live and on-demand classes and an engaged and inspired membership community -- has been taking the fitness market by storm. The company completed more than 1,000,000 rides alone in December of 2020 -- more than the total number of rides in all of 2019. The approach has been further validated by a $65M investment announcement led by Goldman Sachs.

Links to the Echelon websites in France and Germany are: Echelon Fit France and Echelon Fit Germany .

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness since 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all evolved into an array of connected fitness equipment and a thriving, global community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology so people can work out how they want and when they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by expert fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance and progress, as well as reference Echelon's live leaderboard to compete with others. Echelon is available globally in the following countries. USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Australia, and Iceland. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/ .

SOURCE Echelon Fit