Echelon Fitness Teams Up with runDisney as Official Multi-Year Race Sponsor

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Fitness has become runDisney's newest sponsor, bringing its unique connected equipment, supportive community and on and offline experience to the popular race series starting in 2024.

Echelon, the global fitness, wellness and sports leader, signed a multi-year deal aimed at helping runDisney runners elevate their fitness and wellness journeys at all races at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Through this new relationship, Echelon will feature its innovative connected fitness equipment on-site at runDisney races and have a presence at runDisney yoga events, plus offer interactive demonstrations at runDisney race expos.

"Our runDisney series combines the magic of Disney with the exhilaration of running, making it a one-of-a-kind experience for our participants," said runDisney Vice President Adam Ball. "By teaming up with Echelon, we will be able to bring even more convenient and enjoyable fitness options to our runDisney community and fans." 

What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible has expanded into an extensive line of smart bikes, strength machines, rowers, treadmills and fitness mirrors connected to a thriving supportive community. Members have access to more than 1,500 live classes and thousands of on-demand workout classes led by professional trainers through the Echelon app. Members can track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts, including yoga, meditation, boxing and core strength. And they can compete head-to-head with themselves, instructors or virtually through Echelon's recently-announced interactive platform called Echelon Worlds.

"Echelon is committed to helping our members reach and cross their finish line --so what better way to do this than working with runDisney," said Echelon Fitness CEO Lou Lentine. "Through this new collaboration, we are excited about joining with our members and runDisney runners on their fitness journeys - from pre-training to post workouts and even using our connected fitness equipment for runDisney virtual races from the comfort of their own homes. We can't wait to watch them cross these finish lines!"

The runDisney race series is one of the largest race organizations in the United States with more than 170,000 runners participating in runDisney events each race season, plus virtual races. There are four race weekends at Walt Disney World Resort and two at Disneyland Resort. Each race weekend features a 5K, 10K, 10-miler or half marathon, challenge events (e.g. 10K and a half marathon) and a health and fitness expo, plus yoga at select race weekends. The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend also offers a full 26.2-mile marathon.

For more information about runDisney, runners can visit www.rundisney.com, For more information about Echelon Fitness, go to https://echelonfit.com/.

