Echelon Investment Partners Names Kevin Mallon as Director of Marketing

Kevin brings to Echelon over a decade of experience in marketing alternative investments, primarily in the credit sector.

He most recently served as Director of Marketing for Old Hill Partners, an investment adviser specializing in customized asset-backed lending transactions with middle-market companies.

Prior to Old Hill, Kevin worked for several niche asset managers focused on private debt and specialty finance strategies. Kevin began his career in 2006 at Tullett Prebon, an inter-dealer broker.

Kevin received his BA from Columbia University. He additionally holds an MA from Fordham University, as well as an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin join our growing and talented team to bring our unique offering to the institutional investor community for the first time," said Charles F. Britton, Founder and CEO of Echelon. "Kevin is an accomplished business development professional with a demonstrated track record of working directly with emerging managers to help plan and execute an effective marketing strategy."

Igor Volshteyn, the firm's Chief Investment Officer, commented further: "Positioning is key as we approach the latter innings of the current economic cycle. For Echelon, this means an increasing focus on investing in high-quality assets with favorable volatility profiles and structures that have thrived through several economic cycles. We look forward to working closely with Kevin to help bring the excitement we share for our strategies to the broader investment community."

About Echelon Investment Partners LP

Founded in 2016 by Charles F. Britton and Igor Volshteyn, Echelon is a New Jersey based credit-focused manager investing across three verticals: structured credit, direct lending (including bridge loans), and liquid credit strategies. The firm's long-term capital and deep fundamental experience allows Echelon to strategically invest in complex credit structures, adding significant value to the firm's partners.

Please visit our firm website for additional detail: www.echeloninvest.com

