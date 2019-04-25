Echelon Invites Riders to Exercise Mind, Body and Spirit in Free April 28th Worship Ride
Apr 25, 2019, 10:39 ET
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon a leader in indoor cycling and innovative fitness technology, will hold a free Worship Ride on Sunday, April 28th. Filmed in the Bible Belt, Chattanooga, TN and streamed live across the world, the class will invigorate both the body and spirit in a 45-minute ride that features a high-energy workout, praise music and spiritual guidance.
On Sunday, April 28th at 1:30PM EST, Echelon Studio instructor, Brianna Taylor, will kick off the event, riding alongside special guest, Reverend Will Lauderdale of 1st Centenary United Methodist Church. Riders may participate in the event in person at the Echelon Fitness Center in Chattanooga or download the Echelon app for free access to the live class.
DATE/TIME:
Sunday, April 28th
1:30PM – 2:30PM EST
LOCATION:
Chattanooga Choo Choo Entertainment Complex
1400 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402
Streaming live on the Echelon App
REGISTRATION:
RSVP for the in-studio experience here.
- There is no cost to attend this event
- Riders are encouraged to reserve their bike in advance and arrive at least 15 minutes early if new to the Echelon studio
Tune in for the at-home experience
- Download and log onto the Connect section of the Echelon Fit app at 1:30pm
ABOUT ECHELON FIT
Echelon is taking the at-home fitness experience to new distances by offering high-tech cycling equipment, personalized workouts and an online community all at a reasonable cost. With the Echelon Connect Bike and Echelon Fit App, members can use their own screens — from mobile phones to tablets to smart TVs — to join a variety of live and on-demand classes and special events led by professional instructors. Members can pedal to beat their own personal best or track performance against the greater Echelon pack by viewing instant leaderboard updates for both live and on-demand rides. Echelon creates a cycling experience for every rider — ensuring that even from home, you never ride alone. For more information, visit www.echelonfit.com.
For Media Inquiries:
Mackenzie Liberatori
mliberatori@garfieldgroup.com
610-984-4413
For Product Inquiries:
Jasmine Bittar
Jasmine@viatek.com
833-937-2453
SOURCE Echelon
