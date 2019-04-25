Echelon Invites Riders to Exercise Mind, Body and Spirit in Free April 28th Worship Ride

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon a leader in indoor cycling and innovative fitness technology, will hold a free Worship Ride on Sunday, April 28th. Filmed in the Bible Belt, Chattanooga, TN and streamed live across the world, the class will invigorate both the body and spirit in a 45-minute ride that features a high-energy workout, praise music and spiritual guidance.

On Sunday, April 28th at 1:30PM EST, Echelon Studio instructor, Brianna Taylor , will kick off the event, riding alongside special guest, Reverend Will Lauderdale of 1st Centenary United Methodist Church. Riders may participate in the event in person at the Echelon Fitness Center in Chattanooga or download the Echelon app for free access to the live class.

DATE/TIME:

Sunday, April 28th

1:30PM – 2:30PM EST

LOCATION:

Chattanooga Choo Choo Entertainment Complex

1400 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402

Streaming live on the Echelon App

REGISTRATION:

RSVP for the in-studio experience here .

There is no cost to attend this event

Riders are encouraged to reserve their bike in advance and arrive at least 15 minutes early if new to the Echelon studio

Tune in for the at-home experience

Download and log onto the Connect section of the Echelon Fit app at 1:30pm

ABOUT ECHELON FIT

Echelon is taking the at-home fitness experience to new distances by offering high-tech cycling equipment, personalized workouts and an online community all at a reasonable cost. With the Echelon Connect Bike and Echelon Fit App, members can use their own screens — from mobile phones to tablets to smart TVs — to join a variety of live and on-demand classes and special events led by professional instructors. Members can pedal to beat their own personal best or track performance against the greater Echelon pack by viewing instant leaderboard updates for both live and on-demand rides. Echelon creates a cycling experience for every rider — ensuring that even from home, you never ride alone. For more information, visit www.echelonfit.com .

For Media Inquiries:

Mackenzie Liberatori

mliberatori@garfieldgroup.com

610-984-4413

For Product Inquiries:

Jasmine Bittar

Jasmine@viatek.com

833-937-2453

SOURCE Echelon

