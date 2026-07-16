échelon™ Launches Radical Rescue™, a Breakthrough Antioxidant Skincare Collection

Powered by patented antioxidant enzyme delivery technology, the new clinically proven skincare innovations help neutralize nearly 100% of excess free radicals 24/7 to defend against oxidative stress and visible signs of sun damage and premature aging

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- échelon™ has announced the launch of clinically proven Radical Rescue™, a first-of-its-kind antioxidant skincare collection developed to help defend against oxidative stress—one of the leading causes of premature skin aging driven by excess free radicals. Developed by biotech company ProTransit, Inc. after more than a decade of research, Radical Rescue™ introduces two breakthrough skincare innovations powered by patented Pro-MP™ microparticle antioxidant enzyme delivery technology: the Radical Rescue™ Morning UVA/UVB Defense Primer SPF 30 and the Radical Rescue™ Extra Strength Nightly Renewal Serum.

Radical Rescue™

Unlike traditional antioxidants such as Vitamins C and E, which are depleted after neutralizing one free radical, Radical Rescue™ harnesses the antioxidant enzymes Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) and Catalase (CAT). Delivered into the skin through patented, biodegradable Pro-MP™ microparticles, these naturally occurring enzymes continuously help neutralize nearly 100% of excess free radicals—regardless of their source—with just one daily application, providing 24/7 antioxidant defense against environmental stressors.

By helping neutralize excess free radicals before they contribute to oxidative stress, Radical Rescue™ supports healthier-looking skin while helping address visible signs of environmental aging over time.

Each Radical Rescue™ product is designed to deliver results on its own, giving consumers the flexibility to choose the solution that best fits their skincare routine.

The Radical Rescue™ Morning UVA/UVB Defense Primer SPF 30 is a multifunctional mineral sunscreen and makeup-friendly primer that combines broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, clinically proven Pro-MP SOD-CAT antioxidant defense, and a smooth matte finish in one step. Suitable for all skin types and tones, including skin of color, it leaves no white cast while helping improve the appearance of redness, fine lines, uneven texture, and dullness.

The Radical Rescue™ Extra Strength Nightly Renewal Serum is a clinically proven nighttime treatment formulated to support skin's natural overnight repair process while delivering continuous antioxidant defense. With daily use, it helps improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, discoloration, and overall skin radiance for healthier-looking skin over time.

The Radical Rescue™ technology and products are guided by échelon's Physician Advisory Board, comprised of leading board-certified dermatologists and aesthetic physicians, including Dr. Doris Day, Dr. Steve Yoelin, Dr. Missy Clifton, Dr. Gregory Buford, Dr. Joel Schlessinger, and Dr. Daniel Schlessinger, reinforcing the brand's commitment to science-backed skincare innovation.

"Excess free radicals are one of the primary drivers of premature skin aging, yet conventional skincare has only been able to address them in a limited way," said Gary Madsen, President & CEO of ProTransit, Inc. "Radical Rescue™ represents a new frontier in antioxidant skincare by combining nature's most powerful antioxidants, SOD-CAT, with our patented Pro-MP delivery technology to provide continuous protection while visibly improving skin health."

Clinical studies involving women with mild-to-moderate and moderate-to-severe sun damage demonstrated visible improvements as early as five weeks, with continued improvements throughout the study. Participants reported high satisfaction after one month, while additional assessments showed improvements in skin tone, texture, firmness, radiance, and wrinkle appearance, as well as a 75% reduction in dark spots as well as subcutaneous spots by Month 4.

Both products are available individually, including the échelon™ Radical Rescue™ Morning UVA/UVB Defense Primer SPF 30 (MSRP $65) and Radical Rescue™ Extra Strength Nightly Renewal Serum (MSRP $185), at echelonskinscience.com, LovelySkin.com, and through select aesthetic practices.

About échelon™

échelon™ is a science-driven skincare brand pioneering a new approach to antioxidant skincare through patented Pro-MP™ delivery technology. Developed by biotech company ProTransit, Inc. after more than a decade of research, échelon's Radical Rescue™ products deliver antioxidant enzymes deeper into the skin to help neutralize nearly 100% of excess free radicals 24/7, defend against oxidative stress, and support healthier-, stronger-, younger-looking skin. Guided by a Physician Advisory Board of leading dermatologists and aesthetic physicians, échelon is redefining how skincare helps protect skin from environmental damage and visible aging.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE échelon