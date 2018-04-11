Echelon Partners with Allied Telesis to Deliver Solutions for Smart Cities and Smart Buildings

Echelon's intelligent lighting solutions include the all-new LumInsight® 2 Cloud Central Management System, and LumInsight IoT Base Stations. These next generation products turn otherwise ordinary LED streetlight retrofits into 21st century smart city networks capable of fine-tuned control, and can form the basis for future smart city applications.

Echelon's industry leading Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions for building automation and controls include the just announced SmartServer™ IoT, the first edge server to incorporate the most common industrial device protocols. This allows existing and new networks of such devices to seamlessly connect to the cloud and make their data available for use by modern analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) engines. With Echelon's embedded architecture, customers can easily and cost-effectively embrace, extend and enhance existing IIoT installations to avoid costly 'rip and replace' projects.

Echelon's installed base of more than 140 million embedded controls around the world offers the potential for companies like Allied Telesis to provide a new range of solutions to customers. "We are excited about the potential for the Allied Telesis-Echelon partnership, because of Echelon's IIoT presence and technologies. Echelon's abilities to embrace, extend and enhance existing networks of control devices will enable us to provide additional value to our customers," according to Taki Oshima, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Allied Telesis.

"We look forward to extending our global reach to prospective customers with Allied Telesis for intelligent lighting and IIoT projects," said Ron Sege, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Echelon. "Allied Telesis' solutions-based philosophy and reputation for reliability are perfect fits for our markets."

About Allied Telesis, Inc.

With a portfolio of products and technologies providing IoT and SDN-enabled solutions for enterprise, government, education and critical infrastructure customers, Allied Telesis is the smarter choice. The company is committed to providing its customers with solutions designed and built to the highest standards and quality. Its manufacturing conforms to ISO 9001 standards and all of its facilities adhere to the strict ISO 14001 standard to ensure a healthier planet.

About Echelon Corporation

For 30 years Echelon (NASDAQ: ELON) has pioneered the development of open-standard networking platforms for connecting, monitoring and controlling devices in commercial and industrial applications. With more than 140 million connected devices installed worldwide, Echelon's solutions host a range of applications enabling customers to reduce energy and operational costs, improve safety and comfort, and create efficiencies through optimizing physical systems. Echelon is focusing today on two IoT (Internet of Things) market areas: creating smart cities and smart campuses through connected outdoor lighting systems, and enabling device makers to bring connected products to market faster via a range of IoT-optimized embedded systems. More information about Echelon can be found at www.echelon.com.

Echelon, the Echelon logo, LumInsight, and SmartServer IoT, are trademarks of Echelon Corporation that may be registered in the United States and other countries. Other product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release may contain statements relating to future plans, events or performance. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, the risk that Echelon's offerings by themselves or combined with other applications or offerings do not perform as designed or do not offer the expected benefits and savings; and other risks identified in Echelon's SEC filings. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Echelon undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Thomas Cook

Echelon Corp.

tcook@echelon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echelon-partners-with-allied-telesis-to-deliver-solutions-for-smart-cities-and-smart-buildings-300627694.html

SOURCE Echelon Corporation

Related Links

http://www.echelon.com

