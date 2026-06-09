The Meridian Reformer combines luxury design, immersive instruction and the Echelon Fit ecosystem into a next-generation connected Pilates experience.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Fitness today announced the launch of the Meridian Reformer™, a premium connected Pilates reformer that brings studio-quality training, personalized programming and elevated wellness experiences into the home.

Available in three models — an integrated iPad holder version, a 22-inch HD touchscreen model, and a flagship 24-inch rotating HD display model — the Meridian lineup offers consumers the flexibility to choose the connected Pilates experience that best suits their lifestyle, space and wellness goals.

Echelon unveils the Meridian Reformer™, redefining connected pilates for the modern home. It's more than a reformer, it's a complete studio.

Combining modern design with advanced digital technology, the Meridian Reformer expands Echelon's presence in the growing connected Pilates category. It delivers an immersive experience that integrates movement, recovery, strength and mindfulness within a single ecosystem.

"The Meridian Reformer was created for consumers who want more than just fitness equipment," said Lou Lentine, CEO of Echelon Fitness. "Today's customer wants wellness integrated beautifully into their lifestyle. Meridian combines premium design, intelligent training and world-class content into one connected experience that fits naturally into the home."

Designed to Elevate Every Space

Inspired by contemporary home design and built with commercial-grade durability, the Meridian Reformer features a refined silhouette and premium finishes that complement sophisticated interiors while delivering professional-level performance. Unlike traditional reformers that require dedicated studio space, Meridian integrates easily into everyday living with fold-and-store functionality that maximizes convenience without compromising quality.

Key design highlights include:

Premium modern finishes

Commercial-grade construction

Ultra-quiet glide system

Minimalist cable and resistance integration

Compact footprint

Fold-and-store design ideal for modern homes

Upright storage capability to maximize floor space

Integrated transport wheels for easy movement

Integrated tablet holder or premium HD touchscreen options

22-inch and 24-inch immersive connected display experiences

Rotating display capability on all screen-equipped models for off-reformer workouts

Designed for modern living, the Meridian Reformer transitions from workout mode to storage in minutes, helping owners reclaim valuable floor space. Whether showcased as a design-forward wellness piece or stored upright after use, Meridian fits seamlessly into contemporary homes, luxury residences, hospitality environments, boutique fitness studios and premium wellness spaces.

Members also gain access to Echelon's growing library of professionally produced classes and daily live sessions, with thousands of classes filmed in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Miami, Florida and Dubai.

Immersive Screen Experiences Designed for Modern Wellness

The Meridian Reformer lineup offers flexible options tailored to different training preferences and home environments.

The Meridian Core features an integrated iPad holder for users who prefer their own device, while the Meridian 22 includes a fully integrated 22-inch HD touchscreen with connected workouts and real-time metrics.

At the top of the lineup, the Meridian 24 features Echelon's premium 24-inch rotating HD display, supporting both reformer-based training and floor workouts such as yoga, mobility, recovery, meditation and strength sessions.

Premium display features include:

HD anti-glare touchscreens

Rotating display functionality

Bluetooth® audio and heart-rate connectivity

Front-facing camera support for future AI-powered coaching experiences

Real-time performance tracking

Seamless integration with the Echelon Fit ecosystem

Combined with its fold-and-store design, Meridian delivers a commercial-quality Pilates experience without requiring a dedicated fitness room. The combination of premium hardware, connected technology and versatile wellness content makes it an ideal solution for consumers seeking a comprehensive at-home fitness experience.

The Meridian experience extends beyond Pilates, transforming the reformer into a connected wellness hub for total-body fitness and recovery.

Intelligent Pilates, Powered by Echelon

At the heart of the Meridian experience is Echelon's connected fitness platform, which delivers personalized instruction, intelligent programming and immersive wellness experiences through the Echelon Fit ecosystem.

Features include:

Live and on-demand Pilates classes

AI-powered workout recommendations

Personalized progression tracking

Real-time performance metrics

Integrated strength, recovery, yoga and mobility content

Bluetooth® connectivity and smart device integration

Unlike standalone Pilates equipment, Meridian connects members to Echelon's broader ecosystem, enabling seamless transitions between Pilates, strength training, cardio, recovery, mindfulness, and wellness programming through a single membership.

Precision Resistance Meets Seamless Motion

The Meridian Reformer features an engineered resistance system that delivers smooth, controlled movement and dependable performance throughout every workout. Designed to support a wide range of Pilates exercises and training styles, it provides a balanced experience for both beginners and experienced practitioners.

The system is engineered to deliver:

Consistent resistance performance

Quiet operation

Simplified adjustments

Enhanced safety

Fluid carriage movement

Personalized progression capabilities

Paired with Echelon's immersive instruction and AI-driven personalization tools, Meridian creates an adaptive Pilates experience tailored to each user's goals, fitness level, and movement patterns.

A New Category of Connected Wellness

The Meridian Reformer reflects Echelon's vision for the future of connected wellness, where fitness, recovery, personalization and luxury design come together.

As consumers continue investing in holistic wellness experiences at home, Echelon is expanding beyond traditional cardio categories to build an integrated ecosystem spanning:

Connected strength training

Smart cardio

Pilates

Recovery

Cold therapy

Red light therapy

Mobility and mindfulness

The Meridian Reformer advances that strategy by delivering a premium wellness experience that balances accessibility, versatility, and design.

Availability

The Echelon Meridian Reformer™ lineup is available now through EchelonFit.com and select retail and commercial partners in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit EchelonFit.com.

About Echelon Fitness:

Echelon Fitness is a global connected fitness and wellness company offering immersive fitness experiences across cardio, strength, recovery, and wellness categories. Through innovative hardware, engaging content, and AI-powered personalization, Echelon delivers accessible, studio-quality fitness experiences to consumers, commercial operators, hotels, multifamily communities, and fitness facilities worldwide.

SOURCE Echelon