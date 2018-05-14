Echo Barrier Announces 3-Year Partnership Deal - Joins Multiquip For Unrivaled Network And International Expansion

Joining Forces for Excellent Service and Unprecedented Access

The deal grants Echo Barrier and its clientele access to one of the most respected supplier's network of hundreds of personnel and positioned logistics. The concerted effort also serves as a vehicle, bringing Echo Barrier portable noise control solutions and expertise of trained staff to regional outlets. Echo Barrier and Multiquip's audiences will now have unparalleled access to products and experts. All Multiquip distribution centers will have stock and maintain a quantity that can be deployed anywhere in the country quickly.

Implementing Solutions to Reduce Noise Pollution

"All of us are exposed to noise from many sources daily. As a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, we are excited to take steps to reduce noise related to construction projects and temporary power generation and provide an effective solution for contractors, rental companies, cities and municipalities for noise mitigation," said Mr. Torsten Erbel, Multiquip Construction Equipment Group's Senior Director. "Our partnership with Echo Barrier reflects both companies' commitment to better daily life and the environment we have to work in or be affected by while providing high-quality products with proven history and performance in the field of portable noise mitigation."

"By joining forces through this partnership with a trusted, leading supplier, we ensure best-in-class noise mitigation solutions are available and that we are better servicing clientele who need these products to improve their environments," said Mr. Gregg Murfin of Corporate Business Development at Echo Barrier USA.

About Echo Barrier

Echo Barrier USA (Echo Barrier) is the global leading supplier of acoustic solutions for the increasing problem of excessive noise and noise pollution affecting people daily. Echo Barrier is an International, award-winning noise mitigation system that provides advanced solutions to control excessive noise from construction sites, rail and road maintenance, demolition, public events and permanent noise sources, such as cooling towers, refrigeration units and generators. Echo Barriers ensure that noise management is fast, simple and highly effective. For more information, visit www.EchoBarrier.com.

