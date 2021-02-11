ECHO Becomes the Exclusive Partner of NALP's Latino Landscape Network

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Landscape Professionals is pleased to announce that ECHO Incorporated has become the exclusive partner of the Latino Landscape Network.

The Latino Landscape Network (formerly the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance) connects and empowers the community of 500,000 Latino landscape professionals in the United States.

The Network, powered by ECHO, supports Latino landscape professionals by working with NALP to help develop training materials and resources and provide networking and mentoring opportunities that help advance Latino businesses and employees.

"It's an honor to partner with NALP on this important initiative. The professional landscaping industry is comprised of a huge Latino population – from business owners to pros working across all segments of the industry. We're excited to lend our expertise to help learn and grow the skills and businesses of this crucial landscaping community," said Wayne Thomsen, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, ECHO Inc.

NALP also advocates for the industry and amplifies the voice of Latino landscapers with legislators at the State, Local, and Federal levels.

"Latino landscape professionals are critical to the success of our industry," said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. "We applaud ECHO for their commitment to the Latino landscape community, and we look forward to working together to provide new resources to help people advance their careers and grow their businesses."

The Network is open to all Latino landscape professionals. Visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org/Latinolandscapenetwork to learn more. Connect with Network members in the Facebook Group, or sign up to receive news and updates.

About ECHO

ECHO Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of professional-grade, high performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use. Based in Lake Zurich, IL, the corporation markets its products under the brand names ECHO and Shindaiwa. For more information, visit http://www.ECHO-USA.com.



About NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care professionals. Through national advocacy campaigns, the association is growing the industry and its workforce. NALP offers its members professional development through education, networking, and training, certification, and accreditation programs. For more information about NALP, visit landscapeprofessionals.org or visit landscapeindustrycareers.org for information on industry careers.

