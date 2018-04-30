ECHO Discusses the Future of Blockchain in a Technical Conference with Hyperledger

Mei shared information on recent developments regarding the ECHO project, as well as the status of Chinese strategic partners, with Gordon and Long. Additionally, Mei added that the number of ECHO Chinese team members reached 50, of which more than 60 percent are technical members with the extensive experience of technological development and management in blockchain.

"As the underlying public chain of technology, ECHO provides a solution for basic technology platform and supply chain industry to create a global supply chain distributed intelligence ecosystem," said Jiazi Mei.

ECHO has taken the lead in the field of energy, resulting in billions of transactions. In addition, strategic cooperation intentions with supply chain finance companies such as Dalian Huanjia, Huangjinbao and Asia Factoring has been reached. Afterwards, ECHO technical team conducted in-depth exchanges on the detailed problems of the construction of underlying technology and the actual application of the blockchain.

Gordon showed great interest in the ECHO project and thought highly of the development of the underlying technology and the professionalism of the team. Gordon gave a comprehensive introduction to Hyperledger. He expressed that based on the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger becomes the fastest growing project in history.

He pointed out that the Hyperledger project is an open source project that promotes blockchain digital technology and transaction verification, aiming to achieve global collaboration and become a platform across the financial, banking, internet of things, supply chain, manufacturing and technology industries. Hyperledger will satisfy a variety of users from different industries to simplify business processes. By the creation of open standards for enterprise-class open source distributed ledger architectures, value exchange of virtual and digital forms can be implemented to provide a neutral, open, community-driven infrastructure that provides technical support for business management.

Gordon reaffirmed the technical strength of the ECHO project team. He emphasized the important role of blockchain technology in the development of the era with expectation that actual application scenarios would be explored actively under ECHO team's effort and the establishment of supply chain ecology could be driven to benefit the real economy. In the end, he said that further cooperation is expected to be strengthened between Hyperledger and ECHO.

About ECHO

ECHO is a technology company focused on the research, development and operation of blockchain systems. ECHO is an ECHO.CENTER incubation community project that provides basic technology platform and supply chain solutions to create a global supply chain distributed intelligence ecosystem. The current application of reconciliation settlement + account financing in supply chain finance has been commercialized in the energy industry.

To learn more, visit: https://www.echo.center/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-discusses-the-future-of-blockchain-in-a-technical-conference-with-hyperledger-300638948.html

SOURCE ECHO

Related Links

https://www.echo.center

