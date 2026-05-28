Echo Global Logistics CEO Doug Waggoner and President & COO Dave Menzel Named to SDCE Pros to Know Awards

Echo leaders were recognized as experts in the industry by Supply and Demand Chain Executive

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Doug Waggoner and President & Chief Operating Officer Dave Menzel were named to Supply and Demand Chain Executive's Pros to Know awards. Waggoner won in the Leaders in Excellence category and Menzel won in the Top Transportation Innovators category.

"Echo is well-established as a leader in the supply chain space," Waggoner said. "Our reputation as a trusted, full supply chain solutions provider has enabled us to expand our capabilities through continued investment in technology, AI, and transportation management innovation. It's a privilege to help lead that evolution, and I'm excited about what's ahead."

"It's humbling to be recognized alongside so many other accomplished leaders," Menzel said. "I'm proud of our team's role in helping establish Echo as a transportation technology leader. We're always striving to do better, and this continued investment in our people, technology, and services is what helps set us apart and creates long-term value for our clients and carriers."

Over the past two decades, Waggoner and Menzel have led Echo through significant growth, transforming the company from a freight brokerage into a top five provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain services. Through strategic acquisitions, expanded service offerings, investments in proprietary technology, and growth in key markets, including Mexico, they have helped position Echo as a full supply chain solutions provider.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Parcel, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Drop-Trailer and Trailer Pool, Container Management and Drayage, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping, and Temperature-Controlled and Dry Storage warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics