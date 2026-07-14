Ritu Vig Joins Echo Global Logistics as Chief Legal Officer

Vig brings more than 20 years of experience as a trusted legal advisor

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced that Ritu Vig has joined its leadership team as Chief Legal Officer. Prior to Echo, Vig served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at SP Plus Corporation where she led enterprise legal strategy, advised the board and executive team on transactions and governance matters, and played a central role in transformational initiatives.

Ritu Vig.

"I'm excited to be a part of Echo, especially at such a time of high growth for the company," Vig said. "As the business continues to thrive, I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to ensure our strategy and governance align with company values."

"We're very happy to welcome Ritu to Echo," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Her reputation for building high-performing teams in conjunction with fostering collaboration and integrity is well recognized. We're glad to be able to utilize her expertise as Echo navigates a period of significant growth and continues to invest in our advanced supply chain solutions."

Throughout her career, Vig has held a variety of senior leadership roles, including at RR Donnelly and Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, and served as the President of the Aviation Division at SP Plus Corporation and Metropolis Technologies. Ritu earned her J.D. and B.S. from the University of Illinois and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Learn more about Echo's leadership team: About Echo | Echo Global Logistics.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Drop-Trailer and Trailer Pool, Container Management and Drayage, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics