Echo's team, technology, and full suite of supply chain solutions recognized by Inbound Logistics readers

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been voted the #1 third-party logistics provider (3PL) by Inbound Logistics' 2026 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for a historic tenth year in a row. This win marks the 16th consecutive year Echo has been chosen by the magazine's readers as a Top 10 3PL.

Echo Global Logistics Named #1 3PL by Inbound Logistics for Historic Tenth Year in a Row

"Leading our industry as the Inbound Logistics top 3PL for the past 10 years is a historic achievement and a credit to Echo's advanced technology, dedicated team of experts, and consistent growth and expansion," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "The innovations we've made over the past decade in our technology suite have been proven to enhance efficiency for shippers and carriers alike, and our investment in expanding has enabled us to incorporate the essential transportation tools needed to provide a one-stop-shop, full supply chain solution."

"Providing reliable capacity and logistics expertise is what Echo has always done best," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Thank you to the shippers and carriers we work with every day who dedicate their time and knowledge to keeping the supply chain moving for supporting and honoring us with this recognition. We're proud to set the industry standard for what supply chain excellence looks like."

Echo delivers full-service transportation and supply chain solutions through one integrated network. From freight brokerage and managed transportation to cross-border, drayage, drop-trailer, temperature-controlled shipping, warehousing, distribution and fulfillment, Echo helps shippers simplify complex supply chains with one partner across every mode. Powered by Echo's proprietary technology platform, customers gain greater visibility, automation, and intelligent decision support to optimize performance from origin to final delivery. Learn more about Echo's transportation and supply chain solutions at: Multimodal Freight Services | Echo Global Logistics

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and full-service supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Chicago with 65 locations across North America, Echo helps organizations simplify complex supply chains through one integrated network of transportation, warehousing, distribution and fulfillment services. Echo's capabilities span Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border & Intra-Mexico, Managed Transportation, Drop-Trailer and Trailer Pool, Container Management and Drayage, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping, warehousing, warehousing services, parcel, and distribution and fulfillment. Powered by Echo's proprietary technology platform—including automation, machine learning, and AI-enabled decision support—customers gain greater visibility, optimize transportation performance, and improve efficiency across every stage of the supply chain. For more information, visit www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics