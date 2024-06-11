Echo Global Logistics Chief Human Resources Officer Paula Frey Named to Top Women to Watch 2024

Frey was recognized by Women in Trucking as a dedicated leader in transportation

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced Chief Human Resources Officer Paula Frey has been named to Women in Trucking's Top Women to Watch in Transportation 2024 list. WIT selected its 75 winners for their outstanding career accomplishments as well as their dedication to promoting gender diversity.

"I'm honored to be recognized for this award alongside so many other accomplished women," Frey said. "This is a large industry, and women represent important roles which contribute to its success. Recognition such as this reinforces my commitment to emphasizing diversity through thoughtful and collaborative leadership."

"Paula is an excellent example of leadership in this industry and exemplifies what Echo is all about," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We encourage personal and professional growth at Echo through our core values and it's great to have such an exceptional role model in Paula."

Winners of the Top Women to Watch in Transportation award fall into a variety of areas of the industry, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators, and private fleets. Primary occupational categories of this year's winners are made up of sales and marketing, safety and operations, and human resources/talent management.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

