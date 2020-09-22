Echo Global Logistics Earns a Place on Food Logistics' FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers List

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, was named one of Food Logistics' FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers for the second year in a row. Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, publishes the annual list to showcase companies that are leading the food and beverage industry in innovations.

"At Echo, we believe in technology's role to simplify transportation management and continuously improve efficiency–that's been our goal since we rolled out our first online shipping portal nearly 15 years ago," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to technology and innovation and to be included in Food Logistics' FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list for the second consecutive year.

Echo's commitment to innovation is demonstrated through its proprietary technology that leverages the latest in AI, machine learning, and advanced load matching algorithms to create one of the most flexible and robust transportation management systems (TMS) available today. For example, EchoDrive® is a web portal and mobile app that gives carriers real-time access to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. The platform's load management tool and document upload capabilities streamline operations, keep dispatchers organized, and help drivers get back on the road faster.

EchoDrive complements the company's self-service shipping platform, EchoShip, which allows customers to quote, book, ship, track, and manage invoices. Both are built on EchoAccelerator, Echo's proprietary architecture that supports shipper, carrier, and managed transportation systems to streamline processes and integrate best-in-class technology.

"The Echo team understands the unique requirements, seasonal trends, and scheduling demands of our food and beverage clients," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "With our innovative technology, including proprietary web portals and complex real-time API integrations, as well as 24/7 personal access to our logistics experts, we meet the needs of our clients regardless of where they are in their technological evolution and ensure their products are safe, controlled, trackable, and on time during every step of the shipment."

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list showcases software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Companies on the 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list, including Echo Global Logistics, are profiled in Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

