Echo Global Logistics Hires Industry Veteran, Troy Ryley, as President, Echo Mexico

Echo expands cross-border solutions with local offices and personnel in Mexico

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has announced its expansion of cross-border services in Mexico. After more than eight years of managing southern border shipping solutions, Echo has established operations based in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Laredo, TX, naming accomplished logistics expert and leader Troy Ryley as President, Echo Mexico.

"Expanding our solutions in Mexico is an important step for Echo," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Although we've been a major player in Mexico for nearly a decade, having boots on the ground in Mexico will allow us to simplify brokerage on both sides of the border as well as help our clients and carriers better navigate customs and the border crossing."

"We are starting with a strategic advantage with thousands of monthly shipments going to and from Mexico and the southern border," Ryley said. "I'm excited to leverage Echo's footprint and technological advancements to help grow the business and provide the reliability and transparency our clients count on."

"Echo has been a great partner for us in our cross-border shipping between the U.S. and Mexico," said Carlos Alonso, LATAM Transportation Manager at Cummins Inc, an Echo client. "We are excited about Echo's investment in local offices and personnel in Mexico and their expanded capabilities. Echo's flexible and customizable services adapts well to our particular needs. It comes at a great time for Cummins as we continue to expand our operations in the region."

With the infrastructure already in place to continue to grow, Echo has been able to make rapid advancements in the process of navigating border crossings, an often daunting and difficult task. Ryley, who is bilingual, like his Echo Mexico team, brings more than 30 years of experience to Echo including a lengthy career in managing and scaling large teams and extensive knowledge in developing integrated U.S.-Mexico logistical solutions.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics