Echo Global Logistics Expands Service Portfolio with Comprehensive Intra-Mexico Transportation Solutions

Echo adds domestic Mexican transport capabilities to its existing cross-border, customs brokerage, and warehousing network to deliver a true end-to-end solution

CHICAGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today the formal expansion of its service portfolio to include full intra-Mexico transportation solutions. This new capability officially integrates with Echo's established cross-border operations and its specialized EchoXBorder division — U.S. and Mexican customs brokerage and warehousing — allowing Echo to offer a completely unified, end-to-end supply chain solution south of the border. Shippers can now leverage city-to-city freight transportation, port drayage, domestic intermodal corridors, and localized managed transportation solutions under a single logistics partner.

"By formally adding intra-Mexico transportation to our existing portfolio, Echo has solidified its position as a true end-to-end supply chain integrator for the region," said Troy Ryley, President of Echo Mexico. "Historically, shippers had to navigate multiple fragmented suppliers to manage cross-border legs, border warehousing, customs clearance, and domestic Mexican distribution. By bringing intra-Mexico logistics and our EchoXBorder customs brokerage under one roof, we are eliminating those boundaries and providing a level of visibility and operational consistency previously unavailable in this market."

After managing cross-border solutions for more than a decade, Echo expanded its Mexico operations in 2024 with locations in Mexico City, Monterrey, and just across the U.S. border in Laredo, Texas. Echo's Mexico division has grown rapidly over the past two years to include highly advanced cross-border technology and a team of bilingual experts. Learn more about Echo's Mexico solutions: Mexico Cross-Border Shipping Solutions | Echo Global Logistics.

"Our investments in Mexico are purpose-built to bring the same level of operational excellence and scalable infrastructure our clients rely on in the U.S. directly into their Mexican operations," said Ruben Gamboa, Director of Commercial Development, Mexico & Southern Border. "By deploying city-to-city transport, port drayage, intermodal, and managed transportation solutions tailored for the Mexican market, we are giving both local Mexican enterprises and international shippers the robust domestic infrastructure they need to scale safely, without the operational friction typically found when dealing with traditional localized logistics."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Drop-Trailer and Trailer Pool, Container Management and Drayage, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics