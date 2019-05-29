Echo Global Logistics Named #5 in Transport Topics' 2019 Ranking of Top Freight Brokerage Firms

CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, ranked #5 in Transport Topics' 2019 list of top freight brokerages. Transport Topics, a logistics and trucking news service, also placed Echo #38 overall among North American logistics companies. The rankings are based on net revenue for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2018. Echo increased year-over-year net revenue by 25.6%.

A Fortune 1000 company, Echo has now ranked among the top 10 freight brokerages for nine consecutive years. With a network of over 50,000 carriers, Echo has the national reach to serve clients ranging from SMBs to Fortune 500 companies, including some of the world's biggest shippers, using its unique combination of people, technology, and carrier capacity. Headquartered in Chicago, the company offers solutions for truckload, partial truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, expedited shipping, and managed transportation.

"Our latest technology platform, EchoAccelerator, supports over 16,000 shipments a day and is the proprietary architecture that powers our carrier and shipper apps EchoDrive and EchoShip," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We're simplifying the freight marketplace with solutions that address our clients' and carriers' needs, while increasing the productivity of our employees."

Echo's innovations in technology, mobile applications, and data analytics offer an enhanced experience for both shippers and carriers, enabling them to focus on their business and what they do best.

"Echo sets itself apart by solving the complex challenges that shippers and carriers face in the market," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Top talent, smart technology investments, and a culture of service continue to differentiate Echo and fuel our growth. We'd like to thank our shippers and carriers for contributing to our success. Without their partnership, we wouldn't be where we are."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Zach Jecklin

VP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

