Echo Global Logistics Named a 2023 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation

This year's win marks the seventh year Echo has been named to this award

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named a 2023 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation. This is the seventh year Echo has been named to this prestigious award list.

"We're proud to see Echo continually celebrated for its workplace culture and community," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "We strive to foster the kind of positive environment that encourages individuals to succeed in collaboration with one another, something that is integral to our business. Best and Brightest is an excellent illustration of how every Echo employee supports our shared company goals."

"Our advanced transportation technology is supported by the expertise of our dedicated employees," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Echo team members show up with enthusiasm and drive every day to simplify transportation for our many clients and carrier partners."

The Best and Brightest community is comprised of the nation's leading businesses which have continually proven to be employers of choice. This particular award recognizes companies that show an exceptional commitment to their employees through human resources initiatives and practices. The program is hosted throughout the U.S. by the National Association for Business Resources.

Echo's employee commitment is exhibited through its extensive team member benefits as well as engagement programs aimed at promoting positivity in the workplace as well as the broader community. An example of this is Echo's employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which drive engagement within local communities, provide a DEI lens to company-wide initiatives, and help maintain a culture of mutual respect where employees of all backgrounds, perspectives, and abilities are empowered to reach their full potential.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com

