Echo Global Logistics Named a Winner of ISO Top 50 Excellence in Service Award for the Third Year in a Row

Echo was recognized in the Best Mileage Band Carrier - Long Haul category

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced its win of the 2023 Excellence in Service Top 50 Award by Isometric Technologies (ISO). Echo was recognized in the category of Best Mileage Band Carrier - Long Haul. Echo was recognized as an Excellence in Service winner for the third year in a row. The ISO Awards emphasize the importance of service in a competitive market, service being the primary industry currency for supply chains.

"Our exemplary service, coupled with our advanced technology, is what makes Echo a leading logistics provider," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Our industry professionals guide our shippers and carriers to leverage our robust technology to simplify transportation, all the while being there to lend that extra layer of personal support."

"We are honored to have received recognition on our service of long-haul freight, a type of shipment that inherently presents more challenges and variables that can impact on-time delivery and a shipper's supply chains," said Jay Gustafson, Executive Vice President of Brokerage Operations. "Echo's best-in-class carrier network, real time visibility, and service models powered by advanced algorithms, are important elements that provide high levels of service our clients can count on."

Winners for the ISO Awards are chosen based on their ISO scores, a performance measurement of reliability and trust. The primary factors impacting scores include tender acceptance, on-time delivery, and on-time pickup. ISO created this evaluation system as a transparent means to measure the resulting costs of service in industry partnerships and supply chains.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

