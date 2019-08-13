Echo Global Logistics Named One of Chicago's 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, has been named one of Chicago's 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This is the fourth consecutive year that Echo has earned the recognition.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition recognizes organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their employee practices. The judges assess companies based on categories such as communication, employee education, and recognition. Echo's continued commitment to crafting the best employee experience emphasizes initiatives to cultivate collaboration, develop innovative technology, and offer opportunities for career development.

A Fortune 1000 company, Echo is known for its legacy of building industry-leading technology and providing a strong culture of mentorship and community. At Echo's 225,000-square-foot headquarters in Chicago's trendy River North neighborhood, the team simplifies transportation management for clients ranging from SMBs to Fortune 1000 companies. Echo has become a long-term home for employees looking for careers in sales, technology, operations, data science, analytics, and logistics.

Afterhours, Echo employees can be found enjoying Chicago summers together on the company softball teams or talking shop at weekly Friday socials. With top-notch benefits, recreational clubs, volunteer time off, and ample training opportunities, Echo gives employees the support they need to thrive inside and outside the office.

"Echo is a place where people develop valuable skills, work with new technology, and build sustainable, exciting careers," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "We attract the best and brightest from the Midwest and beyond because our business is, and always has been, about developing great people."

"We equip our employees with exciting tools and technology, enabling them to perform at their best," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. "By investing in our people's growth, we've positioned the company to continue to achieve success in the coming years."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

