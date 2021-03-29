Echo Global Logistics Named to Food Logistics' 2020 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List

"We are pleased to once again be included in Food Logistics' Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Our extensive experience in managing transportation for food and beverage clients has given us a deep understanding of the cold chain. We know that factors like temperature and timing are critical when shipping goods for the food and beverage sector, so we leverage our industry expertise to ensure these shipments arrive safely, on time, and according to their specific requirements."

With a unique combination of its logistics experts, best-in-class technology, and vast access to capacity, Echo moves over 35,000 food and beverage shipments annually. The company offers a suite of multimodal transportation solutions tailored to meet the needs of food and beverage shippers. This, coupled with its proprietary technology that simplifies complex logistics processes, allows Echo to transport its clients' food and beverage freight with the special care and attention required.

"At Echo, our commitment to innovation allows us to continuously improve efficiency as we streamline transportation management for all our clients, including those in food and beverage," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Our clients can access real-time shipment tracking, customized reporting, and account-specific tools that provide insight into their supply chain through our industry-leading technology, which is yet another way we make sure our clients' shipments get where they need to go, when they need to be there."

"Today's 3PLs and cold storage providers are more essential to the movement of food and beverage than ever before. Despite supply chain threats and disruptions, they continue to show their resiliency, strength, and innovation to continue moving product from Point A to Point B," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Food Logistics' annual Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a directory of leading providers within the cold food and beverage supply chain. Companies on the 2020 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, including Echo Global Logistics, are profiled in Food Logistics as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

