Echo Global Logistics Receives Three Awards for Exceptional Approach to Recruiting Early Career Talent

In response to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Echo shifted both its internship program and its recruitment strategy to an entirely virtual model. Through its virtual summer internship program, Echo welcomed a full group of interns in 2020, who received best-in-class training and mentorship from Echo's team of experts in various departments. Additionally, Echo's pivot to virtual recruitment practices was well-received by candidates and has enabled the company to successfully reach its hiring goals.

Echo has a strong commitment to Diversity & Inclusion, and the company demonstrates this through its diversity recruitment strategies. To reach diverse candidates, Echo's recruitment team partners with external organizations, attends diversity job fairs, and works with Echo's own employee resource groups, such as the Diversity & Inclusion Committee, Women at Echo, Military Employee Interest Group, Echo Pride, and more. Echo is continuously working to expand its D&I efforts to foster an inclusive culture and ensure employees of all backgrounds, perspectives, and abilities are empowered to reach their full potential.

"We're honored to receive these respected awards that recognize Echo as a top employer leading the way in college recruitment," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We value all levels of experience and have worked diligently to enhance our recruiting practices and internship opportunities so the next generation of professionals can learn, grow, and develop their careers with Echo."

"At Echo, we've created and implemented numerous strategies so we could continue to recruit and onboard new hires despite the obstacles caused by COVID-19," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "During this time, we've adopted various tools and technologies to maintain our unique workplace culture, allowing interns and other new team members to easily absorb the company culture despite working remotely due to the pandemic."

Echo recruits across the country to find the best and brightest professionals to join its team. To learn more about Echo's early career and internship opportunities and to view all open positions, visit www.echo.com/careers/campus-recruitment.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

