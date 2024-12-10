Echo Global Logistics Recognized as a 2024 Chicagoland Top Workplace

Echo's Chicago headquarters was recognized by the Chicago Tribune for this award

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been honored by the Chicago Tribune as one of Chicagoland's Top Workplaces 2024. Appreciated for its extensive benefits and community initiatives, Echo was named to this award via company surveys administered by Energage, an employee engagement platform which enables organizations to improve and recognize business results.

"We're proud to be recognized for the fact that our employees enjoy working at Echo," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our employees foster an inclusive and collaborative environment for all of our teams to thrive; we inspire each other and lift each other up with our wins."

"Our dedicated team members are what make us a great place to work, as well as an industry leader," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "As one of the largest technology companies in Chicago, our innovative team helps us keep freight moving for our clients and carriers."

Echo is one of Chicago's great technology company success stories, having had a presence in the city since the business was founded in 2005. With its headquarters located in the historic 600 West Chicago Avenue building, Echo employs thousands of people in Chicago and across the country. The company prides itself on its inclusive and cohesive culture, encouraging engagement through its employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs), and through volunteerism and involvement in the greater global community. Echo's teams promote positivity in the workplace by maintaining a culture of mutual respect where employees of all backgrounds, perspectives, and abilities are empowered to reach their full potential.­­­­

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

