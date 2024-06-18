Echo Global Logistics Recognized on project44's 2024 List of Preferred Carriers

Echo was honored by P44 for its leadership and services performance

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announces its inclusion in project44's 2024 list of Preferred Carriers. project44 (P44), a leading, high-velocity supply chain platform, recognized Echo for its various visibility optimization solutions such as tracking performance and providing real-time updates.

"Being named to P44's elite list of Preferred Carriers is a testament to Echo's commitment to delivering excellence in transportation management," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "We are proud to be recognized for our focus on providing our clients with the best tools to effectively manage their supply chains."

"Being recognized for our tracking performance and visibility solutions demonstrates our ability to meet our client's real-time freight needs," said Jay Gustafson, Executive Vice President of Brokerage Operations at Echo. "Echo's recognition across multiple categories, including for both LTL and Truckload, underscores the versatility and reliability of our solutions."

P44 created the Preferred Carriers Program in 2020 to recognize top-performing transportation providers who demonstrate a commitment to consistently providing high-quality, real-time data. Recognition from industry leaders such as P44 emphasizes Echo's solidified position as a leader and trusted provider in the transportation and logistics space.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

