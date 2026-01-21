Echo Global Logistics Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire ITS Logistics

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that Echo has reached an agreement to acquire ITS Logistics ("ITS"), one of North America's fastest-growing third-party logistics (3PL) providers, headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Founded in 1999, ITS Logistics has built a strong reputation as a modern 3PL delivering purpose-built solutions for complex supply chain challenges. The company is widely recognized for its industry-leading drop trailer and trailer pool program, DropFleet, as well as its expertise in dedicated capacity, intermodal and drayage solutions, freight security, omnichannel fulfillment, and sustainability-focused transportation strategies.

The combination will create one of the leading transportation and logistics platforms with pro forma 2025 revenue of approximately $5.4 billion, expanding Echo's scale while accelerating the evolution of ITS's differentiated solutions through Echo's technology platform.

"This acquisition represents a meaningful strategic opportunity for Echo and our customers," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "ITS has built a highly differentiated set of solutions, including drop trailer and trailer pool capabilities, backed by best-in-class execution that delivers reliability and flexibility across complex networks. By applying Echo's proprietary technology, advanced analytics, and growing AI capabilities to the ITS solution set, we will strengthen our value proposition for a broader range of customers."

Echo's technology platform leverages automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to support pricing, capacity sourcing, shipment execution, and exception management. Integrating these capabilities into the ITS solution set is expected to improve network optimization, speed of response, and real-time insight across trailer pool and dedicated operations.

"Joining forces with Echo marks an exciting new chapter for ITS Logistics," said Scott Pruneau, Chief Executive Officer at ITS Logistics. "Echo's truckload brokerage scale, managed transportation platform, strong cross-border capabilities, and broad multimodal offering — combined with its technology platform and AI-driven innovation — will enable us to elevate our service offerings and provide enhanced value to our customers. Together, we will be well equipped to help customers navigate the increasing complexity of today's supply chain, offering smarter, more connected execution and powerful solutions that drive results."

ITS Logistics will continue operating with its existing leadership team and customer-facing structure, maintaining its people-first culture and solution-driven approach while benefiting from Echo's technology platform, carrier network, and enterprise commercial capabilities.

The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and other regulatory approvals.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead financial advisor, and UBS Group AG acted as financial advisor to Echo on the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Echo on the transaction.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead financial advisor, and Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to ITS on the transaction. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to ITS on the transaction.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry's most complex supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company delivers unmatched value through best-in-class service, deep expertise, and continuous innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio includes a top-ranked asset-lite freight brokerage, leading intermodal and drayage capabilities, an asset-based dedicated fleet, a cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network. For more information on ITS Logistics, visit www.its4logistics.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.