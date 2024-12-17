Echo Global Logistics' SVP of Engineering Named to Crain's Notable Latino Leaders Award List

Echo engineering leader Christina Garcia was recognized for her expertise and support of emerging engineers

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, is proud to announce that Christina Garcia, the company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, has been named to Crain's Notable Latino Leaders Award List. These awards, hosted by Crain's Chicago Business, a business publication, recognize more than 100 Latino leaders making waves in their various industries.

"I'm honored to be recognized for this award," Garcia said. "Echo Engineering works hard to create the most advanced and innovative technological solutions for our company's core services. I'm proud to stand out as a leader in the engineering space and strive to continue to lead by example."

"Christina exemplifies what Echo stands for," said Zach Jecklin, Chief Information Officer at Echo. "Christina's invaluable expertise helps shape our strategy to simplify transportation through technological advancement. I'm grateful to have her on our team and excited to continue to build Echo's central architecture with her support."

Garcia works closely with Jecklin to create strategies to unlock efficiency, speed, and additional value for Echo's clients. Her work ensures business and logistical data are readily available to clients, providing visibility and flexibility for their business needs. Garcia is also a member of Women who Code, a nonprofit committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the coding industry and increasing minority representation in computer science. Additionally, as a certified career coach, Garcia is always open to mentoring employees, and volunteers at her children's elementary and middle schools to encourage kids to pursue engineering roles and show what it's like as a Latina engineer.

