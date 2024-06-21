Echo Hospice Receives Prestigious Center of Excellence Award from The Wound Pros

Leader in compassionate care honored for excellence in wound healing and dedication to community

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Hospice of Orange County, CA, renowned for excellence in hospice care, was honored with a Center of Excellence Award for the Western Region by The Wound Pros: https://www.thewoundpros.com/. This prestigious recognition was presented for Echo Hospice's outstanding performance in wound healing and unwavering dedication to its community.

Echo Hospice of Orange County has distinguished itself with a dedicated team of professionals available daily to address various patients' needs, including after-hours admissions, medication adjustments, and diverse support for patients and their families with round-the-clock availability, ensuring that every patient receives the care and attention they need. In its commitment to expedite care, Echo Hospice employs staff residing within communities, improving response times and allowing clinicians more time to dedicate to patient care, solidifying its commitment to exceptional care and service.

The organization also collaborates with local facilities for respite and inpatient services, ensuring comprehensive and adaptable care. Echo Hospice's philosophy of never charging patients or their families out-of-pocket for hospice services, which Medicare and most insurance plans fully cover, demonstrates its dedication to community service.

The Center of Excellence award for the West Region was presented by Rovih Bryan Herrera, Client Success Manager, and Erin Torres, Lead Clinical Supervisor for California at The Wound Pros. The facility's commitment to excellence was evident through its impressive wound healing rates and alignment with The Wound Pros' vision and mission.

About The Wound Pros Center of Excellence Program

The Center of Excellence Program by The Wound Pros recognizes healthcare facilities that exemplify the highest standards in wound care management. Winners display a rigorous commitment to quality patient care, superior treatment outcomes, and the successful integration of advanced wound care protocols and technology. This award recognizes a facility's relentless pursuit of healing and improving patient quality of life while adhering to The Wound Pros' stringent criteria for excellence.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a biotech company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and augmented reality to revolutionize wound care management. By harnessing these cutting-edge technologies, The Wound Pros aims to standardize wound care, improve healing rates, and ultimately save lives.

Central to its innovative approach is RITA, an AI-enabled wound care management system. RITA features a range of powerful tools, including an automatic wound measurement tool that utilizes AI for precise wound assessments and tissue segmentation. This ensures healthcare providers have accurate data for effective treatment planning. RITA offers a durable medical equipment (DME) algorithm that guides providers in ordering the appropriate DME supplies, considering factors such as wound assessment, size, and tissue segmentation. Additionally, The Wound Pros' AI-powered system also offers a healing rate prediction feature that forecasts healing timelines by analyzing wound progress over a 30-day period. These capabilities enable providers to adjust treatments and enhance patient satisfaction proactively.

Looking forward, The Wound Pros is developing an ICD-10 automation tool to streamline and ensure the accuracy of Medicare and insurance claim submissions, reducing administrative burdens on healthcare providers. Furthermore, the company is launching an AI-driven medical records system to enhance providers' quality of life by automating medical documentation.

As the nation's largest wound management company and a major DMEPOS (Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies) supplier, The Wound Pros conducts intensive research. It leverages its extensive database to evaluate the performance of various skin substitutes and advanced wound dressings, driving data-informed clinical decision-making.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

For more information about Echo Hospice, please visit: https://www.echohospice.com/

