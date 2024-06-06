ECHO IQ TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONED IN INDEPENDENT SCIENTIFIC REVIEW

Echo IQ's EchoSolv-AS decision-support software for cardiology delivers significant potential benefits to hospital networks according to independent scientific presentation at prestigious New York Valves scientific conference.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Structural Heart Summit New York Valves earlier today, Dr. Pedro Covas (Baylor Scott & White, The Heart Hospital Plano TX) delivered the scientific presentation: AI-Powered Cardiac Ultrasound Improves Identification of High-Risk Aortic Stenosis (Echo IQ).

Dr. Covas highlighted the unmet need for an AI system for aortic stenosis – a form of heart valve disease characterised by high rates of mortality when untreated. He revealed that the condition is underdiagnosed and undertreated worldwide, partly due to the complexity in the diagnosis of severe aortic stenosis (including low-flow states), and that there is a need for assistance to improve rates of diagnosis. As backed up by the research presented by Dr. Covas, Echo IQ uses artificial intelligence to aide in identifying a high-risk phenotype of aortic stenosis, to ultimately help with timely diagnosis and treatment.

The independent research presented by Dr. Covas considered whether artificial intelligence could improve accuracy and reproducibility of diagnosis of severe aortic stenosis in a real-world hospital setting. To test this, Echo IQ's technology (EchoSolv) was applied to the echocardiographic report data of one of Baylor Scott & White's leading academic heart hospitals over a 7-month period with a subset of the assessments adjudicated via comprehensive image review by expert cardiographers.

The findings showed EchoSolv to be successful in identifying more patients at risk of aortic stenosis than human-only diagnosis. Specifically,

EchoSolv accurately identified 15% more patients with severe aortic stenosis than human-only diagnosis

Where initial underdiagnosis occurred, patients were found to have a "low flow" state of disease in 30% of cases (subsequently identified by EchoSolv)

The research concluded that:

Echo IQ's technology can automatically identify aortic stenosis patients at-risk using only echocardiographic measurement data . Echo IQ's technology has the potential to improve diagnostic rates of severe aortic stenosis, particularly in low flow states. There are important implications for less specialized cardiology centers, where echocardiographers are likely to benefit the most from automated diagnosis of severe AS.

Echo IQ Chief Medical Advisor, Professor David Playford said: "This kind of independent research demonstrates exactly how Echo IQ's artificial intelligence can help healthcare professionals identify patients with severe cases of aortic stenosis as well as those with significant risk of disease. Diagnosing aortic stenosis accurately, and in a timely fashion, is extremely complex and the findings shared by Dr. Covas show clearly how Echo IQ's artificial intelligence can help improve clinical performance."

About Echo IQ

Echo IQ uses artificial intelligence for decision support in structural heart disease. The company's first fully AI-enabled solution has been submitted for final FDA clearance. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and is publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:EIQ). Don Fowler is President, Echo IQ USA, and is based in Austin, TX.

