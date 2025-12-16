Echo Raises $50M in 10 Months to Build a Secure, AI-Native OS for Cloud Applications

The $35M Series A round comes just four months after Echo announced its $15 million seed round, bringing total funding to $50 million

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo, the leader in AI-powered secure software infrastructure, today announced it has raised $35 million in Series A funding led by N47, with participation from Notable Capital, Hyperwise Ventures, and SentinelOne's S Ventures. Echo is already securing production workloads for enterprise customers like Varonis, EDB, and UiPath.

Eilon Elhadad (Co-Founder & CEO) and Eylam Milner (Co-Founder & CTO)

Nearly all modern cloud applications are built on container base images, which expose companies to significant security risks. According to Echo's research, official Docker images like Python, Node.js, and Go each contain well over 1,000 known vulnerabilities.

"Studies consistently show that more than 90% of container vulnerabilities originate from the base image layer rather than application code," said Eylam Milner, co-founder and CTO of Echo. "This means enterprises with thousands of cloud services inherit millions of security issues before their engineers write a single line of code."

Echo solves this with CVE-free container base images that are built from scratch to eliminate vulnerabilities at the source. Rather than trying to fix vulnerable open-source images, Echo reconstructs them with only essential components. These hardened images are drop-in replacements for standard Docker images.

Echo uses purpose-built AI agents that autonomously create container images from scratch and maintain them as new CVEs emerge – automatically researching the vulnerability, identifying affected images, finding or developing fixes, applying patches, and creating a pull request for human review. This AI-driven approach enables Echo's team of 35 to maintain more than 600 secure images, which would require hundreds of engineers using traditional methods.

"AI agents now write more code than humans, while bad actors use AI to compress exploit windows from weeks down to hours," said Moshe Zilberstein, General Partner at N47. "This AI-versus-AI arms race makes manual vulnerability management obsolete. Echo is building what every Fortune 1000 company needs: an AI-native OS that's secure-by-design."

Echo was founded by Eilon Elhadad and Eylam Milner, vets of Israel's elite 8200 technology unit. Their previous software supply chain security company, Argon, was acquired by Aqua Security for $100M just a year after its founding.

