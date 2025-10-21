Echo Re Leverages ACORD Solutions Group's ADEPT for Real-Time Digital Message Exchange with Gallagher Re

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD Solutions Group, the leading provider of digital data exchange solutions for the global insurance industry, announced today that Echo Re has begun using the ADEPT platform to receive digital accounting and claims messages from Gallagher Re, pioneering cutting-edge methods for this type of data exchange.

ADEPT (ACORD Data Exchange Platform and Translator) enables real-time digital exchange of placing, accounting, and claims data across the global (re)insurance ecosystem, integrating directly with insurers' and brokers' existing systems regardless of geography, data formats, or level of digital maturity.

Echo Re has leveraged ADEPT to streamline communication processes by eliminating the need for manual downloads and allowing all digital messaging from Gallagher Re to integrate seamlessly into their downstream systems. This implementation of next-generation digital technologies has resulted in a 50% reduction in the time required by Echo Re teams to handle Gallagher Re portfolios.

"The Gallagher Re implementation is Echo Re's largest one-off e-messaging rollout to date, enabling seamless digital exchange with all B2B-enabled carriers of Gallagher Re and boosting our messaging volume by over 35%," said Nicole Kos, Head of Technical Accounting & Claims at Echo Re. "Despite the scale, the rollout was smooth and issue-free thanks to our prior ADEPT experience, close collaboration on data pre-cleanup, and thorough process alignment. Strong engagement from technical accountants on both sides ensured operational excellence from day one."

"Echo Re was an integral part of our inaugural cycle of B2B carrier implementations under the Gallagher Re brand," added Gallagher Re Operations Director Terry Calthorpe. "This achievement represents a significant milestone and underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing the adoption of ACORD Data Standards and Ruschlikon best practices. The collaboration between our teams was exemplary, and the journey from initiation to production was truly a rewarding experience."

"By integrating ADEPT into their operations, Echo Re and Gallagher Re are not only accelerating their core processes, but also redefining collaboration across the reinsurance industry," said Chris Newman, CEO of ACORD Solutions Group. "ADEPT is vital in facilitating secure, efficient communication and data exchange between these global organizations."

About Echo Re

Echo Re was founded in 2008 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the DEVK Group, one of Germany's largest mutual insurance groups with over 4 million policyholders. Its treaty reinsurance portfolio covers all P&C and a broad range of specialty lines of business from cedents in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

About Gallagher Re

Gallagher Re is a full-service global reinsurance broking and advisory firm operating across the risk and capital spectrum. By combining analytics capabilities with reinsurance expertise, strategic advisory services, and transactional excellence, we help clients drive greater value from their businesses, negotiate optimum terms, and achieve their risk transfer objectives. Our global client base includes all the world's top insurance and reinsurance carriers, as well as national catastrophe schemes in many countries around the world.

About ACORD Solutions Group

ACORD Solutions Group was created to solve critical industry challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Our enterprise-class solutions optimize the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.

Contact: Beth Jarecki

Omnia Paratus

[email protected]

SOURCE ACORD