ECHO Realty Purchases Miller Street Market Whole Foods Center In Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Sep 26, 2019, 07:47 ET
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECHO Realty is pleased to announce the purchase of Miller Street Market, a Whole Foods-anchored shopping center located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The addition of Miller Street Market brings ECHO's North Carolina presence to eight grocery-anchored centers, but the first in the Winston-Salem market. "We are delighted to be adding this well located, necessity based Whole Foods anchored center to our North Carolina portfolio," says Thomas Karet, CEO of ECHO Realty.
Miller Street Market is a 40,292 square foot center located along Miller Street, between S. Stratford Road and the I-40 Business overpass. The 27,132 square foot Whole Foods anchors the center, which is also home to several complimentary businesses and restaurants, including Qdoba, The Natural Dog, Lunchbox Wax, Gaia, and Elite Nails. Miller Street Market is fully leased.
ECHO Realty is a privately-held developer, owner, and operator of retail real estate headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices in Washington, DC, and Indianapolis, IN. ECHO's portfolio consists of over 225 properties totaling in excess of 9 million square feet and located in nine states. ECHO's services include development and construction management, property management, leasing and brokerage (operating as ECHO Retail) and partnership administration. For more information about ECHO Realty, please visit www.echorealty.com.
