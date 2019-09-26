ECHO Realty Purchases Miller Street Market Whole Foods Center In Winston-Salem, North Carolina

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECHO Realty is pleased to announce the purchase of Miller Street Market, a Whole Foods-anchored shopping center located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The addition of Miller Street Market brings ECHO's North Carolina presence to eight grocery-anchored centers, but the first in the Winston-Salem market. "We are delighted to be adding this well located, necessity based Whole Foods anchored center to our North Carolina portfolio," says Thomas Karet, CEO of ECHO Realty.