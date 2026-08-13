ECHO Suites Ranked #1 Extended Stay Hotel Brand by USA TODAY Readers

Chosen by travelers nationwide, the rankings come as demand for extended stay accommodations continues to grow, reflecting Wyndham's ability to offer distinct brands that meet the evolving needs of guests, from weeklong stays to longer-term accommodations. With distinct brands designed for different stay occasions and market needs, Wyndham's extended stay portfolio is built to serve a wide range of travelers while helping support long-term growth, all backed by the scale, technology and commercial capabilities of one of the world's largest hotel franchisors.

"Whether a guest is staying for a week, a month or even longer, we've intentionally built a portfolio of brands that offers the right experience for every type of extended stay traveler while giving owners and developers the flexibility to invest in the brand that's right for their market. Seeing all three of our extended stay brands recognized by USA TODAY readers—and ECHO Suites earning the top ranking just two years after opening its first hotel—is an incredible endorsement from the guests we serve and reinforces the strength of our extended stay portfolio."

- Mike Mueller, President, Extended Stay Brand Operations, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Built for Every Traveler. Designed for Every Extended Stay Opportunity.

ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham has quickly emerged as one of hospitality's fastest-growing, all-new construction, extended stay brands, just two years after opening its first hotel in 2024. Its No. 1 ranking by USA TODAY readers reflects the brand's rapid rise and growing appeal among travelers. Designed for guests staying a week or longer, ECHO offers thoughtfully designed suites with in-room kitchens and the essentials guests need for a comfortable, affordable extended stay.

Developed alongside some of the industry's largest institutional extended stay developers, ECHO was purpose-built to maximize construction and operational efficiencies, featuring nearly 79% revenue-generating square footage, a compact footprint and a streamlined operating model engineered to maximize owner returns. Now with more than 20 hotels open—including recent openings in Savannah, Georgia; Bozeman, Montana; and Colorado Springs, Colorado—and more than 300 contracts awarded, ECHO continues to gain momentum as developers look to meet growing demand for high-quality extended stay accommodations.

Building on the Company's success in the midscale segment, Hawthorn Extended Stay by Wyndham brings a proven extended stay concept to travelers seeking more space and residential-style comforts. The brand combines spacious apartment-style accommodations and well-equipped kitchens with a flexible development model available through both new construction, high-quality conversion and dual-brand opportunities. That momentum is taking shape in markets across the country, with recent openings including Nashville, Tennessee; Mebane, North Carolina; and Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 100 hotels globally and a 135% RevPAR Index against its midscale competition, Hawthorn gives owners a proven brand designed to deliver long-term performance while helping meet sustained demand for longer stays.

WaterWalk Extended Stay by Wyndham brings a differentiated approach to upscale extended stay with its distinctive LIVE|STAY model, offering fully furnished suites for traditional extended stays alongside unfurnished residences for longer-term living. Across 11 U.S. hotels—including locations in Huntsville, Alabama; Phoenix, Arizona; and Jacksonville, Florida—guests enjoy residential-style comforts like in-unit washers and dryers, modern fitness centers, pools and inviting outdoor gathering spaces. For owners, WaterWalk's 126-unit Gen 2.0 prototype pairs an efficient design and lower operating costs with the flexibility to serve multiple demand segments. That model is translating into strong performance, with the brand achieving a 103.2 Occupancy Index year to date through June 2026, up 5.4% year over year and ahead of its competitive set.

A Foundation Built for Long-Term Success

Behind Wyndham's award-winning extended stay portfolio is the scale, technology and expertise of one of the world's largest hotel franchisors. For developers, that means access to differentiated opportunities across economy, midscale and upscale—each backed by the Wyndham Advantage, including more than $450 million invested in technology over the past eight years and AI-powered tools such as Wyndham Connect and Wyndham AI Concierge. These capabilities are designed to help franchisees operate more efficiently, uncover new revenue opportunities, lower property-level labor costs, increase AI-assisted direct bookings and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice nominees are selected by a panel of travel experts, with winners determined by public vote. For more information on Wyndham's extended stay brands, including development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is one of the world's largest hotel franchising companies with approximately 8,400 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 873,000 franchised and affiliated rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 126 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts