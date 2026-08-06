Wyndham Rewards Ranked #1 by USA TODAY Readers for Ninth Consecutive Year

The rankings reflect what members value most: a loyalty program that continues to be among the most rewarding in the industry, offering simple, fixed redemptions with no dynamic pricing—meaning no increased points requirements based on seasonality or peak periods of demand. They also mark the latest in a growing list of accolades for Wyndham Rewards, which just last month was also named the #1 hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report. Those rankings rate programs based on ease of earning a free night, member benefits, geographic footprint and hotel quality, among other categories.

"Great loyalty programs don't just reward travel—they give members a reason to keep coming back. Our focus has always been on delivering meaningful value, whether a member is checking a bucket-list destination off their list or simply making everyday spending more rewarding. Seeing travelers continue to rank the program #1 is a powerful validation that we're delivering on what our members expect. It's recognition we're incredibly proud of, and a credit to the teams, franchisees and strategic partners who make it possible every day."

- Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Designed for the Everyday Traveler

Spanning thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals across 100 countries—from everyday roadside stays to upscale, luxury and all-inclusive resorts—Wyndham Rewards stands apart from other hotel loyalty programs by keeping rewards refreshingly simple. Members earn a minimum of 1,000 points with every qualified stay, and free night redemption tiers start at just 7,500 points per night—soon to drop to 5,000 points next month—making it easy to know what it takes to earn a free night.

And those points can take members far beyond a free night. Members can also use them to bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences through Wyndham Rewards Experiences, from live events and sporting experiences with partners like Madison Square Garden and Caesars Rewards, to entire vacations booked in one place with Wyndham Travel Bundles, making it easy to earn and redeem points across hotels, flights, cruises, rental cars and activities. And with Wyndham Rewards Insider, the program's first-ever travel subscription, members can unlock even more—including automatic Gold level status, travel savings across hotels, flights, cruises, car rentals and more, plus enhanced points-earning opportunities, all designed to make every trip go further.

A Credit Card Portfolio Built to Match

Wyndham Rewards gets even better with its lineup of co-branded credit cards, issued in partnership with Barclays: the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card, Earner® Plus Card, Earner® Business Card and the new Earner® Premier Card—Wyndham's first premium credit card.

Reimagined earlier this year, the refreshed portfolio expands everyday earnings, booking benefits and cardmember value across the lineup. Cardmembers earn accelerated points on stays at Hotels by Wyndham and on everyday purchases like dining, grocery, gas and EV charging, while every card carries elevated Wyndham Rewards status, discounted free night redemptions, while select cards also include Points Payback, which turns points into statement credits toward any purchase.

The Earner® Card remains the portfolio's anchor, built for everyday travelers who want real value without an annual fee. At the top of the lineup, the new Earner® Premier Card delivers the richest benefits in the portfolio, offering a 25% discount on free night redemptions, more than $400 in annual value, including complimentary Wyndham Rewards Insider membership and, for the first time in the portfolio, points that never expire.

To learn more about Wyndham Rewards or to join for free, visit WyndhamRewards.com. For more on the Wyndham Rewards Earner® credit card suite, or to apply, visit WyndhamRewardsCreditCard.com.

USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice nominees are curated by a panel of travel industry experts, with winners selected by popular vote. U.S. News & World Report evaluated 13 hotel loyalty programs on membership benefits, network coverage, ease of earning and redeeming points, property diversity and hotel quality.

About Wyndham Rewards

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards, recognized by both U.S. News & World Report and readers of USA TODAY. With more than 126 million enrolled members worldwide, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally starting at just 7,500 points. In addition, through Wyndham Rewards Experiences, members can use points to bid on unforgettable experiences and live events while Wyndham Rewards Insider—a first of its kind travel subscription—offers exclusive savings and perks beyond just hotels, including on flights, cruises, car rentals and more. Join Wyndham Rewards for free at WyndhamRewards.com. You can also like and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts