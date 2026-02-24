Echo Unveils Spring/Summer 2026 Collection -- The Creative Coast

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo, the iconic New York–based accessories brand, proudly unveils its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, a sunlit journey from studio to sea, capturing the creative energy, optimism, and easy rhythm of coastal life.

Echo Spring/Summer Collection

Rooted in place and personality, the collection unfolds across three coastal artists' enclaves: the bold, color-drenched pop of Hockney's California; the carefree Americana of the Hamptons, infused with the legacy of Krasner, Pollock, and Flavin; and the understated Riviera glamour of the South of France. Across each chapter, painterly stripes, polka dots, whimsical patterns, and art-inspired motifs translate the creative spirit into vibrant, wearable form.

True to Echo's heritage, the Spring/Summer 2026 collection showcases expressive prints, innovative fabrics, and timeless silhouettes — continuing the brand's legacy of merging artistry with everlasting style.

"At Echo, we believe in creating pieces that don't just follow trends but stand the test of time — just like the city that we've called home for over a century." - Steven Roberts, CEO

The collection invites wearers to travel with Echo — through sun-washed studios, breezy seaside escapes, and golden afternoons where art and life intertwine. It's a celebration of creative freedom, designed for those inspired by color, culture, and coastal dreams.

As Echo looks ahead to its next chapter, the Spring/Summer 2026 collection reflects both a century of craft and a fresh, optimistic spirit — rooted in expertise, driven by discovery, and open to endless possibility.

LET THE JOURNEY BEGIN.

SOURCE Echo Design Group