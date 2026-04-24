Echo West Endeavors Launches to Bring Psychology, Operational Strategy, and Humor Together Under One Brand

Founded by Dina Jill Robinson, the platform introduces a fresh approach to leadership, coaching, parenting, and personal clarity by combining psychology, operational strategy, and humor, with the Calm Parent Operating System as an early cornerstone offering.

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo West Endeavors, founded by Dina Jill Robinson, has officially launched as a platform designed to help individuals and organizations navigate life and leadership with greater clarity, structure, and emotional steadiness. Bringing together Robinson's background in psychology, operational leadership, and lived experience, the brand was created to address a growing need for practical tools that support both professional performance and personal well-being.

Dina Jill Robinson

Robinson, a certified EOS Implementer with a master's degree in psychology, created Echo West Endeavors after years of working with capable leaders, parents, and professionals who were succeeding in one area of life while quietly struggling in another. Over time, she saw a consistent pattern: many people had access to business systems and professional guidance, but lacked the same kind of structure in their personal lives.

"EOS gets businesses running better, and I love that work," said Robinson. "But I kept seeing that the personal operating system was just as broken as the business one, sometimes more so. There was no framework that really met people at the intersection of all of it, so I built Echo West Endeavors to do exactly that."

Echo West Endeavors serves as the umbrella brand for Robinson's expanding body of work, including speaking, leadership and personal development, parenting frameworks, and coaching-based programs. The launch is intended to establish a clear foundation for a brand that can grow without becoming fragmented, while positioning Robinson as a distinctive voice in conversations around reinvention, leadership, parenting, and emotional clarity.

A central part of this launch is the Calm Parent Operating System, a practical framework designed to help parents regulate themselves, create consistency at home, and lead with greater intention. Rather than functioning as therapy or a traditional parenting book, the system offers structured tools grounded in psychology, operational thinking, and real-life application.

"It's not a parenting book and it's not therapy," Robinson said. "It's a practical operating system for the hardest job most people will ever have. It gives parents actual tools: how to regulate themselves, how to create consistency, and how to stop reacting and start leading at home."

What also sets Robinson apart is the way she blends psychology with humor. In both keynote settings and one-on-one work, she uses humor not as entertainment, but as a way to create emotional safety and help people become more open to change. That approach, combined with operational frameworks and lived experience, has become a defining feature of her work.

"Humor is the fastest route to the part of someone's brain that's actually open to change," Robinson said. "When people laugh, they relax, and when they relax, they actually hear you. That's a big part of why this work connects."

As Echo West Endeavors grows, Robinson is also developing additional offerings under the umbrella, including V/I Duo LIFT-OFF, a live group coaching program for Visionary/Integrator duos. Led by Robinson and Diane Mentzer, the program is designed to help leadership partners scale more smoothly and swiftly by strengthening communication, alignment, and execution through twice-monthly live group coaching sessions in a small-group setting.

The broader vision for Echo West Endeavors is to expand its national visibility through speaking engagements, coaching programs, and practical tools that continue to bridge the gap between operational excellence and human psychology.

About Echo West Endeavors

Echo West Endeavors is the umbrella brand founded by Dina Jill Robinson to support individuals and organizations through leadership development, coaching, parenting frameworks, and personal clarity tools. Blending psychology, operational strategy, and humor, the company offers practical, human-centered resources for navigating complexity at work and at home. Its growing platform includes speaking, coaching, the Calm Parent Operating System, and other emerging programs under the Echo West Endeavors umbrella.

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SOURCE Echo West Endeavors