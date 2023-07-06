Echo360 Awards Over $120,000 in Technology Grants

News provided by

Echo360

06 Jul, 2023, 08:38 ET

Company's signature "e3 Tech Grants" will advance teaching and research efforts around the world focused on educational equity, engagement and evidence.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced over $120,000 in grants to educators and administrators around the world advancing research and experimentation efforts behind the company's three principles of educational equity, engagement, and evidence. A total of 22 "e3 Tech Grants" were made between the two award categories of EchoInnovation and EchoImpact. 

Continue Reading
Echo360's annual e3 Tech Grants program awards over $120K in cash and software grants to instructors around the world.
Echo360's annual e3 Tech Grants program awards over $120K in cash and software grants to instructors around the world.

EchoInnovation grant winners will receive up to $10,000 of Echo360 software solutions to help instructors and trainers develop innovative practices that improve learning engagement. Global EchoInnovation grants were made to:

NORTH AMERICAN REGION               

  • Garret  Schneider, Noblesville (IN) Middle School
  • David Smiley, Indiana University                             

ASIA PACIFIC REGION              

  • Samantha Newell, University of Adelaide
  • Alexandra Ludewig, University of Western Australia
  • Sabine Kuuse, University of Western Australia
  • Donna Thompson, University of Canterbury
  • Joe Lambe, Collarts Australian College of the Arts
  • Miriam Nicholls, Trinity College at the University of Melbourne
  • Martin Hill, Murdoch University                               

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA REGION                        

  • Rosanne English, University of Strathclyde

EchoImpact grant winners will receive cash awards of up to $2,000 to empirically measure learner impact and outcomes through Echo360 solutions. Global EchoImpact grants were made to:

NORTH AMERICA REGION                                          

  • Kristin Hall Stony Brook University
  • Leslie Sterrett, Indian River State College                                        

ASIA PACIFIC REGION                          

  • Raelene Tifflin, Curtin University
  • Miriam Nicholls, RMIT University
  • Cherie  Wright, Collarts Australian College of the Arts
  • Sarah Howe, Murdoch University
  • Lucinda Ramsay, University of Queensland
  • Donna Thompson, University of Canterbury
  • Jabed Chowdhury, La Trobe University
  • Riza Sunindijo , University of New South Wales, Sydney
  • Alexandra Ludewig, University of Western Australia                                              

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA REGION                        

  • Joseph Maguire, University of Glasgow

"These awards advance innovative approaches to engaging students and measuring impact, in partnership with our customers to deliver inspired learning for all," said Alison Maloney, Director of Professional Learning at Echo360. "We appreciate the creativity and rigor that went into all of the applications."

The annual e3 Tech Grants program is just one of several initiatives within Echo360's newly launched EchoProfessional Learning, of which Maloney leads.  

"These grant awards demonstrate our commitment to customers and our shared values of equity, engagement, and evidence to enable transformational learning experiences for both instructors and learners," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through these grants, our instructional partners can enable the transformation of inspired learning and unlock the growth potential of students and learners around the world."

About Echo360
Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record and consume content, give, and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. For more information visit www.echo360.com.

Jeff Peterson
Chief Marketing & Experience Officer
[email protected]
612.859.0488

SOURCE Echo360

Also from this source

Echo360 Debuts Professional Learning for Higher Ed at EchoExperience 2023

Echo360 Launches Innovative EdTech SaaS Platforms Across Echosystem

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.