Echo360 Awards Over $120,000 in Technology Grants

Company's signature "e3 Tech Grants" will advance teaching and research efforts around the world focused on educational equity, engagement and evidence.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced over $120,000 in grants to educators and administrators around the world advancing research and experimentation efforts behind the company's three principles of educational equity, engagement, and evidence. A total of 22 "e3 Tech Grants" were made between the two award categories of EchoInnovation and EchoImpact.

EchoInnovation grant winners will receive up to $10,000 of Echo360 software solutions to help instructors and trainers develop innovative practices that improve learning engagement. Global EchoInnovation grants were made to:

NORTH AMERICAN REGION

Garret Schneider, Noblesville (IN) Middle School

David Smiley , Indiana University

ASIA PACIFIC REGION

Samantha Newell , University of Adelaide

Alexandra Ludewig, University of Western Australia

Sabine Kuuse, University of Western Australia

Donna Thompson, University of Canterbury

Joe Lambe, Collarts Australian College of the Arts

Miriam Nicholls, Trinity College at the University of Melbourne

Martin Hill, Murdoch University

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA REGION

Rosanne English , University of Strathclyde

EchoImpact grant winners will receive cash awards of up to $2,000 to empirically measure learner impact and outcomes through Echo360 solutions. Global EchoImpact grants were made to:

NORTH AMERICA REGION

Kristin Hall Stony Brook University

Leslie Sterrett , Indian River State College

ASIA PACIFIC REGION

Raelene Tifflin , Curtin University

, Miriam Nicholls, RMIT University

Cherie Wright, Collarts Australian College of the Arts

Sarah Howe, Murdoch University

Lucinda Ramsay , University of Queensland

, Donna Thompson , University of Canterbury

, University of Jabed Chowdhury , La Trobe University

, La Trobe University Riza Sunindijo , University of New South Wales , Sydney

, Alexandra Ludewig , University of Western Australia

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA REGION

Joseph Maguire, University of Glasgow

"These awards advance innovative approaches to engaging students and measuring impact, in partnership with our customers to deliver inspired learning for all," said Alison Maloney, Director of Professional Learning at Echo360. "We appreciate the creativity and rigor that went into all of the applications."

The annual e3 Tech Grants program is just one of several initiatives within Echo360's newly launched EchoProfessional Learning, of which Maloney leads.

"These grant awards demonstrate our commitment to customers and our shared values of equity, engagement, and evidence to enable transformational learning experiences for both instructors and learners," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through these grants, our instructional partners can enable the transformation of inspired learning and unlock the growth potential of students and learners around the world."

