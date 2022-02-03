Echo360 Awards over $50K in Global EdTech Grants

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the global leading video-based learning engagement platform, announced over $50,000 in 2021 education technology grants with more planned in 2022, reflecting the global learning impact of the enterprise.

The 2021 EMEA Academic Champions grants support research projects from university faculty in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) using Echo360 to elevate their teaching practices and improve student outcomes. Awards of up to $2500 were granted to the following recipients:

Professor Simon Lancaster – University of East Anglia , Norwich, UK

– University of , Dr. Keren Bielby-Clarke – University of Bradford , Bradford, UK

– University of , Professor Andrea Townsend-Nicholson and Professor John Mitchell , University College London, London, UK

, University College London, Nidia Guadalupe Flores , Dr. Maria Oskarsdottir, Dr. Anna Sigridur Islind and John Baird , University of Reykjavik , Reykjavik, Iceland

, University of , Sandra Partington , City University of London , London, UK

"We had a strong line-up of project ideas from a roster of very dedicated educators committed to elevating the learning experience through video," said Matthew Ravenhill, Director of Academic Partnerships for Echo360's EMEA region. "It was difficult to whittle down the list, but we're excited to see what these Academic Champions will learn and share about effective video learning applications."

The 2021 Learning Engagement Grants awarded nine finalists with interactive software grants valued at up to $5,000 each. Grant recipients represented higher education, K12, and corporate markets, and will be implementing projects throughout 2022:

Brenda Batts - Tennessee State University , Nashville, TN

, Ian Klingler - Loveland City Schools, Loveland, OH

City Schools, Michelle DiPasquale - University of Wyoming , Laramie, WY

, Donna Berger - New York Medical College , Hartsdale, NY

, Krystal Evensen - Trinidad School District, Trinidad, CO

School District, Dr Chamith Wijenayake - School of ITEE, University of Queensland , Brisbane, Australia

School of ITEE, , Devon Hall - Janas Cosmetology Academy, Clementon, NJ

Janas Cosmetology Academy, Karen Brown - The Longleaf Alliance, Andalusia, AL

The Longleaf Alliance, Kendall Jones - Pennsylvania Counseling Services, Inc., Lebanon, PA

"We are excited to support innovative, engaged learning opportunities in a variety of classroom and training environments," stated John Wilson, Education Director at Echo360. "It is inspiring to see how creative the award winners were in focusing on improved learner outcomes."

2022 Echo360 grants advancing learning engagement research and innovation will be announced later this month, advancing the company's "e3" formula of learning engagement. "These kinds of impact and incubation grants, inspired and led by our instructional partners on the front lines of learning, are integral to our mission of redefining learning engagement around the world," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and Chief Executive Officer. "Focusing our future grantmaking in areas of Equity, Evidence, and Engagement will only accelerate the impact we can all make together."

