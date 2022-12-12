Echo360 Completes SOC 2® Type I Compliance Certification

Leading learning technology provider committed to highest standards of security and privacy

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video and learning engagement platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any environment, has completed the System and Organization (SOC) for Services Organizations (SOC 2) Type I report for its cloud-hosted solutions. The milestone represents the latest in the company's ongoing commitment to meet or exceed industry standards of data security and customer privacy.

Echo360 has completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Services Organizations (SOC 2) Type I report for its cloud-hosted solutions.

Echo360 partnered with BDO USA, LLP to complete the optional but globally recognized audit, and now moves forward toward SOC2® Type II certification expected early 2023. Established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 defines the criteria for managing customer data based on five trust service principles of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 audits are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization.

SOC 2 is a highly regarded certification for SaaS-based solution providers like Echo360, and is among the many certifications and standards Echo360 maintains for security, stability and privacy including LTI 1.3, HECVAT, and TX-RAMP. "At Echo360 we hold ourselves to the highest levels of data security and customer privacy," said Manoj Rana, Echo360's Chief Technology Officer. "SOC2® certification is a gold standard in establishing best practices and industry standards, and we will continue meeting and exceeding those standards as our global business and impact continues to grow."

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record, and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey.www.echo360.com.

Contact Information:

Jeff Peterson

Chief Marketing & Experience Officer

Echo360

612-859-0488

[email protected]

SOURCE Echo360