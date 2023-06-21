Echo360 Debuts Professional Learning for Higher Ed at EchoExperience 2023

"EchoProfessional Learning (e.PL)" will support and expand Echo360's communities of inspired learning leaders in higher education from around the world.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced a new professional learning commitment and leader at its annual virtual community conference earlier this morning. EchoProfessional Learning (e.PL) will support and expand the pedagogical impact of Echo360 customers, partners, and solutions for higher education, building regional and global communities of inspired learning leaders.

"The goal of EchoProfessional Learning is to be both inspirational and to provide a platform for those who inspire," said Alison Maloney, Director of Professional Learning at Echo360. "For over 25 years, Echo360 has been committed to building connections and trust with educators, and we recognize their expertise. EchoProfessional Learning will collaborate with our education partners from around the world to offer collective expertise and a platform to collaborate and advance ideas that interest them."

Maloney's experience convening Echo360 customers to build community across the company's Asia-Pacific region is longstanding, e.PL made its global debut yesterday at the company's EchoExperience 2023 pre-conference customer workshop, which convened over 200 customers from around the world to hear and apply best practices from higher ed instructors from The University of Otago, Howard University, Gallaudet University, and University College London. Moving forward, e.PL's suite of engagement offerings will also include:

Regional workshops, including upcoming June/July events in Boston, Connecticut, and London

Pedagogy-focused support resources and digital content

EdTech publication and conference presentations
The company's "e3" Tech Grants program, which awards over $100K each year in financial and technology grants to educators advancing inspired learning research and innovation.

EchoProfessional Learning (e.PL) is led by Alison Maloney, an academic and professional development veteran who brings over 20 years of experience to the role, including work at Heinemann, Merril, and Pearson prior to Echo360.

"Alison is the perfect leader for expanding and scaling Echo360 global educator community to connect, collaborate and share pedagogical best practices and research. She brings a wealth of both professional experience and personal passion to the mission of e.PL," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and CEO. "She is an advocate for our customers and has a unique ability to connect people, ideas, and best practices from across Echo360's global partners and communities in higher education."

Maloney and e.PL will continue to be showcased at today's EchoExperience 2023 conference, which is convening hundreds of current and future Echo360 customers across higher education, corporate, and government markets from around the world. This year's virtual conference features keynote presentations from Google and AWS on the role of generative AI in education, a fireside chat with Experience Economy pioneer Joe Pine, and the announcement of the 2023 e3 Technology Grant winners. Conference registration is free and accessible at https://echo360.com/echoexperience.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record and consume content, give, and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. For more information visit www.echo360.com.

